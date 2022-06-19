IND vs SA 5th T20 Live Score Updates: Rishabh Pant’s India clash with Temba Bavuma’s South Africa in decider

India vs South Africa, 5th T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: In a space of eight days, this Indian team has played four games. It fielded an identical XI, which is in sync with Rahul Dravid’s “school of continuity”, seen the nadir in the first two games, only to break its own record of highest margin of victories over the Proteas—by 47 runs in the third game and by 82 runs in the fourth.
The series hasn’t been one of India’s best but somehow, just like top teams do, the ‘Men In Blue’ have found their way out to win matches under pressure. That augurs well as Pant and his men aim to wrap up the series at the Garden City. Follow IND vs SA live score and updates below
Ind Predicted XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan.
SA Predicted XI: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Dwaine Pretorius, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi.
Karthik was in full flow, the currents lashing furiously like a river in monsoon. There was a swept-six of Dwaine Pretorius, wherein he simply walked outside the off-stump and whacked the ball over deep midwicket. Fast feet, faster hands and even faster brains. The ball was not too full for the slog, but he hyperextended his bat, got under the ball and heaved it over the drops.
Rishabh Pant lost his third successive toss of the series but his spinners bounced back from two disappointing outings in Delhi and Cuttack to plot South Africa’s downfall in Visakhapatnam and keep India alive in the five-match T20I series with a comprehensive 48-run win. (Read More)
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the 5th T20I between India and South Africa. With Dinesh Karthik doing exactly what is expected of him and Harshal Patel and Avesh Khan also hitting the straps, the Indian fans would want to see Yuzvendra Chahal perform a trick or two at his IPL home ground in a match that matters the most.