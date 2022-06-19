IND vs SA 5th T20 Live Score Updates: Rishabh Pant’s India clash with Temba Bavuma’s South Africa in decider

IND vs SA 5th T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match Updates.

India vs South Africa, 5th T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: In a space of eight days, this Indian team has played four games. It fielded an identical XI, which is in sync with Rahul Dravid’s “school of continuity”, seen the nadir in the first two games, only to break its own record of highest margin of victories over the Proteas—by 47 runs in the third game and by 82 runs in the fourth.

The series hasn’t been one of India’s best but somehow, just like top teams do, the ‘Men In Blue’ have found their way out to win matches under pressure. That augurs well as Pant and his men aim to wrap up the series at the Garden City. Follow IND vs SA live score and updates below