India vs South Africa (IND vs SA) 5th T20I Match Live Streaming: When and where to watch?

Live Streaming of India Vs South Africa, 5th T20I Match: In the space of nine days, this Indian team has played four games. It fielded an identical XI, which is in sync with Rahul Dravid’s “school of continuity”, seen the nadir in the first two games, only to break its own record of highest margin of victories over the Proteas — by 47 runs in the third game and by 82 runs in the fourth.

On Sunday, the young Indian team will start as favourites in the series-deciding fifth T20 International against South Africa at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.

India vs South Africa (IND vs SA) 5th T20I Live Streaming details:

Where will the 5th T20I between India vs South Africa be held?

The fifth and final T20I between India vs South Africa will take place at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

What time will the India vs South Africa 5th T20I start?

The fifth T20I between India vs South Africa will start at 7:00 pm IST on Sunday, June 19.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs South Africa fourth T20I?

The fifth T20I between India vs South Africa will be broadcast on Star Sports channels – Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch the live streaming of India vs South Africa fifth T20I?

The live streaming of the fifth T20I between India vs South Africa will be available on Hotstar.

The #Proteas will face a good test of their progress in the final T20I match of the series 🏏#INDvSA #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/c6Bs4RrAUO — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) June 17, 2022

India vs South Africa Predicted XIs

India Predicted XI: Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal

South Africa Predicted XI: Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks (c), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), 6 Dwaine Pretorius, 7 Marco Jansen, 8 Kagiso Rabada, 9 Keshav Maharaj (c), 10 Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

India vs South Africa Squads

India: Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer,Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma(c), Reeza Hendricks, Dwaine Pretorius, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje, Tristan Stubbs, Lungi Ngidi, Marco Jansen, Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram