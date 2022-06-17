IND vs SA 4th T20 Live Score Updates: Can India level series against South Africa tonight?

India vs South Africa, 4th T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Under pressure, India skipper Rishabh Pant will be hoping to tide over his struggles with the bat and help the hosts improve their middle overs play when they take on South Africa in the fourth T20 International on Friday. Save Pant’s problems, India were able to plug the gaps in Vizag to open their account in the series with a comprehensive win. They will need another near-perfect game to take the five-match series into the decider.
Follow live score and updates of India vs South Africa from Rajkot below.
After setbacks in the first two matches of the South Africa T20I series, Ruturaj Gaikwad scored his maiden international fifty in the third game in Visakhapatnam. Gaikwad went after the express pace of Anrich Nortje in the fifth over of the India innings, hammering four fours on way to making 57 off 35 deliveries. (Read More)
India opener Ishan Kishan climbed up 68 places to grab the seventh spot among batters, while the bowling duo of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yuzvendra Chahal also made gains in the latest ICC T20 rankings.
Bhuvneshwar’s 33 T20I powerplay wickets have come at an average of 22.18 and an economy of 5.63. In an indication of just how solid these numbers are, the corresponding figures for Jasprit Bumrah are 20 strikes at 28.45 and 6.11, while Chahar’s nine powerplay victims have cost him 31.33 runs each at an economy of 7.62. (Read More)
Indian team will be flying to the UK to play the postponed Test series decider against England. The one-off Test is scheduled to take place from July 1-5, just three days after the conclusion of the Ireland tour. (Read More)
Ind Predicted XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c, wk), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal.
SA Predicted XI: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock, Dwaine Pretorius, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi.
The hosts had got off to an electric start in the last game with Ruturaj Gaikwad finding some much-needed runs and complementing Ishan Kishan who has made a good case for being India's reserve opener in the long run, including in the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year.
Rishabh Pant lost his third successive toss of the series but his spinners bounced back from two disappointing outings in Delhi and Cuttack to plot South Africa’s downfall in Visakhapatnam and keep India alive in the five-match T20I series with a comprehensive 48-run win. (Read More)
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the 4th T20I between India and South Africa. India will need another near perfect game to take the five-match series into the decider. Such has been the brilliance of Pant that every time he has been written off across formats, he has found a way to bounce back. The stage is set for him in another must-win game for India.