Friday, June 17, 2022
India vs South Africa (IND vs SA) 4th T20 Match Live Streaming: When and where to watch?

India vs SA Live Streaming Details: India and South Africa will clash with each other in Rajkot for 4th T20I

By: Sports Desk |
June 17, 2022 11:16:19 am
IND vs SA 4th T20 Live Streaming | India vs South Africa Live Streaming DetailsWhen and Where to watch India vs South Africa 4th T20I: India will face South Africa in the fourth T20I at at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot. (Twitter/BCCI)

Live Streaming of India Vs South Africa, 4th T20 Match: Under pressure, India skipper Rishabh Pant will be hoping to tide over his struggles with the bat and help the hosts improve their middle overs play when they take on South Africa in the fourth T20 International on Friday. Save Pant’s problems, India were able to plug the gaps in Vizag to open their account in the series with a comprehensive win. They will need another near-perfect game to take the five-match series into the decider.

Where will the 4th T20I between India vs South Africa be held?

The fourth T20I between India vs South Africa will take place at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot.

What time will the India vs South Africa 4th T20I start?

The fourth T20I between India vs South Africa will start at 7:00 pm IST on Friday, June 17.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs South Africa fourth T20I?

The fourth T20I between India vs South Africa will be broadcast on Star Sports channels – Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch the live streaming of India vs South Africa fourth T20I?

The live streaming of the fourth T20I between India vs South Africa will be available on Hotstar.

Squads

India: Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer,Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma(c), Reeza Hendricks, Dwaine Pretorius, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje, Tristan Stubbs, Lungi Ngidi, Marco Jansen, Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram

