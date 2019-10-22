Toggle Menu
‘Only 9 mins and 2 overs’: India whitewash Freedom Series after record-win over South Africa

India won by 202 runs and an innings against South Africa after just bowling 12 balls on the fourth day of the final Test to whitewash the Freedom Series.

India beat South Africa by an innings and 202 runs in the third and final test to complete a 3-0 series sweep in Ranchi on Tuesday, and consolidating their position on the top of the ICC World Test Championship table through a dominant performance.

Debutant spinner Shahbaz Nadeem claimed the last two South African wickets in successive deliveries as the visitors, asked to follow on after conceding a 335-run first-innings lead, were all out for 133 in their second innings, bringing the match to an early end on the fourth day. Apart from the debutant, Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav were the talk of the town because of their combined 10 wickets on the third day itself.

