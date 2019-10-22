‘Only 9 mins and 2 overs’: India whitewash Freedom Series after record-win over South Africa

India beat South Africa by an innings and 202 runs in the third and final test to complete a 3-0 series sweep in Ranchi on Tuesday, and consolidating their position on the top of the ICC World Test Championship table through a dominant performance.

Debutant spinner Shahbaz Nadeem claimed the last two South African wickets in successive deliveries as the visitors, asked to follow on after conceding a 335-run first-innings lead, were all out for 133 in their second innings, bringing the match to an early end on the fourth day. Apart from the debutant, Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav were the talk of the town because of their combined 10 wickets on the third day itself.

A great catch and a bizarre dismissal this morning. But it took only 9 mins and 2 overs to produce India’s biggest win over South Africa — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 22, 2019

There is a lot of talk around the world about pitches in India. It is time to bury that because the last few wins have all come on normal pitches. Here in Ranchi, Saha collected a ball over his head on the 4th morning! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 22, 2019

This is domination of a different kind…Didn’t lose ten wickets in an innings even once. Only one match went into the fifth day. Three different double centurions. Fast bowlers took 26 to spinners’ 32. Plenty to applaud. Well done, 🇮🇳 #IndvSA — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 22, 2019

India vs South Africa Under Kohli: Seven wins in ten Tests (Win% 70.00)

Under all other captains: Seven wins in 29 Tests (Win% 24.14) First instance of SA getting whitewashed in a series by India.#INDvSA — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) October 22, 2019