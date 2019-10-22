India vs South Africa 3rd Test, Day 4 Live Score Online: South Africa take 12 balls to surrender in bizarre way

India vs South Africa (IND vs SA) 3rd Test Live Score Streaming Online: Into the fourth day of the third Test, India would hope to wrap things up early needing just two more wickets to win the final match against South Africa at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi. The visitors will restart the proceedings on 132/8 with Theunis de Bruyn and Anrich Nortje.

The hosts maintained their dominance over the Proteas, as South Africa were off to a dreadful start in their first innings, which ultimately saw them getting bundled for just 162. Enforcing the follow-on after taking a substantial lead of 332 runs, India made sure to continue with their momentum. The pace battery led by Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav scalped five wickets, while Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja chipped in with one wicket each.

Freedom Trophy, 2019 JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi 22 October 2019 India 497/9 dec (116.3) vs South Africa 162 (56.2) & 133 (48.0) Match Ended ( Day 4 - 3rd Test ) India beat South Africa by an innings and 202 runs