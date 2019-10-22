India vs South Africa 3rd Test, Day 4 Live Score Online: South Africa take 12 balls to surrender in bizarre way

India vs South Africa (IND vs SA) 3rd Test Live Score Streaming Online: Into the fourth day of the third Test, India would hope to wrap things up early needing just two more wickets to win the final match against South Africa at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi. The visitors will restart the proceedings on 132/8 with Theunis de Bruyn and Anrich Nortje.
The hosts maintained their dominance over the Proteas, as South Africa were off to a dreadful start in their first innings, which ultimately saw them getting bundled for just 162. Enforcing the follow-on after taking a substantial lead of 332 runs, India made sure to continue with their momentum. The pace battery led by Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav scalped five wickets, while Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja chipped in with one wicket each.
For the record
The last time South Africa lost two or more consecutive Tests in a series by an innings margin - three against Australia at home in 1935/36.
Shahbaz Nadeem gets two off two
Local lad Shahbaz Nadeem is in a hurry of wrapping things up for India as he took India's 9th wicket off his fifth ball of the day. And in the very next ball, Lungi Ngidi got out in a bizare way. He hit the ball, it hit the nonstriker and Nadeem caught it. Two wickets off two balls for Nadeem. India won the match by an innings and 202 runs.
Wriddhiman Saha is back
Virat Kohli-led Team India hit the ground with an ambition to wrap up thing as early as possible. Wriddhiman Saha is also back behind the stumps. Shami is opening the bowling attack.
Poor display by Proteas
It seems South Africans are desperate to catch the next flight and fly back home. Shami and Umesh were at their lethal best in the final session on day 3, and it’ll be only apt if these two finish off the tail.
Day Three: Bowled, beautiful
Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav ran South Africa ragged to put India on the brink of a 3-0 series win. | READ MORE |
Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the live commentary of India facing South Africa in the third Test of the Freedom Series. After India enforced a follow-on to the visitors, they struggled to make just 132/8 at the end of the third day. Can South Africa survive for two days, or will India wrap the match up in the first session itself? To find out, stay tuned!