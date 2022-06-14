IND vs SA 3rd T20 Live Score Updates: Rishabh Pant’s India lock horns with Temba Bavuma’s South Africa

India vs South Africa, 3rd T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Under-performing spinners, an out-of-form opener and his own poor show — skipper Rishabh Pant will have a lot on his mind when India take on a buoyant South Africa in the third T20 on Tuesday in their bid to keep the five-match series alive. The Proteas are unbeaten against India in seven games this year across formats, having won two Tests, two T20Is and three ODIs. The hosts came into the series on a 12-match winning streak but South Africa took the wind out of India’s sails with two emphatic victories.
The hosts, save Bhuvneshwar Kumar, have looked bereft of ideas of getting breakthroughs as India picked just four wickets in the opening game and six in the second match with the leading seamer from Meerut doing most of the damage.
Back in 2019, India and Australia had played in the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium. Back then too, India were asked to bat first and struggled on their way to a lowly 126 for 7. They put up a solid fight with the ball but the visitors secured the win with three wickets to spare.
With the Yuzvendra Chahal and Axar Patel spin duo flopping, it needs to be seen whether the team management gives young leggie Ravi Bishnoi or allrounder Venkatesh Iyer, who also opens for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL, a chance in the middle.
India (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan/Arshdeep Singh
South Africa (Playing XI): Temba Bavuma(c), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Dwaine Pretorius, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje
