Tuesday, June 14, 2022
IND vs SA 3rd T20 Live Score Updates: Rishabh Pant’s India lock horns with Temba Bavuma’s South Africa

IND vs SA 3rd T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match Updates: India take on South Africa in Visakhapatnam.

Updated: June 14, 2022 5:03:27 pm
India vs South Africa, 3rd T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Under-performing spinners, an out-of-form opener and his own poor show — skipper Rishabh Pant will have a lot on his mind when India take on a buoyant South Africa in the third T20 on Tuesday in their bid to keep the five-match series alive. The Proteas are unbeaten against India in seven games this year across formats, having won two Tests, two T20Is and three ODIs. The hosts came into the series on a 12-match winning streak but South Africa took the wind out of India’s sails with two emphatic victories.

Follow live score and updates of IND vs SA from Visakhapatnam below.

Live Blog

17:03 (IST)14 Jun 2022
IND vs SA 3rd T20I Live: Bhuvi in sharp focus tonight

The hosts, save Bhuvneshwar Kumar, have looked bereft of ideas of getting breakthroughs as India picked just four wickets in the opening game and six in the second match with the leading seamer from Meerut doing most of the damage.

17:01 (IST)14 Jun 2022
IND vs SA 3rd T20I Live: What to expect

Back in 2019, India and Australia had played in the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium. Back then too, India were asked to bat first and struggled on their way to a lowly 126 for 7. They put up a solid fight with the ball but the visitors secured the win with three wickets to spare.

16:59 (IST)14 Jun 2022
IND vs SA 3rd T20I Live: Will there be changes in the spinning department tonight?

With the Yuzvendra Chahal and Axar Patel spin duo flopping, it needs to be seen whether the team management gives young leggie Ravi Bishnoi or allrounder Venkatesh Iyer, who also opens for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL, a chance in the middle.

16:54 (IST)14 Jun 2022
IND vs SA 3rd T20I Live: Predicted XI

India (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan/Arshdeep Singh

South Africa (Playing XI): Temba Bavuma(c), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Dwaine Pretorius, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

16:50 (IST)14 Jun 2022
IND vs SA 3rd T20I Live: Hello and welcome

India will take on South Africa in the 3rd T20I on Tuesday, hoping to keep the series alive. The Proteas are unbeaten against India in seven games this year across formats, having won two Tests, two T20Is and three ODIs. The hosts came into the series on a 12-match winning streak but South Africa took the wind out of India’s sails with two emphatic victories. Can India boince back tonight?

IND vs SA: Shreyas Iyer explains why India held Dinesh Karthik back

When Hardik Pandya was bowled by Wayne Parnell, India had been reduced to 90 for 4 in the 13th over against South Africa in the second T20I in Cuttack. Dinesh Karthik had been slotted in at No 6 but he was held back as India decided to send in Axar Patel instead. While Patel could manage only 10 off 11 deliveries, Karthik, who arrived at No 7 with five overs left, overcame a slow start to knock an unbeaten 30 off 21. However, India could only post 148 for 6 in a four-wicket defeat.

After the game, Shreyas Iyer said that India would continue to preserve Karthik for the death overs, although the decision came in for criticism from former South Africa captain Graeme Smith in the post-match broadcast analysis. “It’s definitely something we have strategised earlier as well. We had seven overs left and Axar Patel is someone who can take singles, who can keep rotating the strike,” Iyer explained in the post-match press conference.

