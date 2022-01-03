India vs South Africa 2nd Test, Day 1 LIVE Score: Virat Kohli and Co. ready to roll at the bull ring

India vs South Africa 2nd Test, Day 1 Live Score Online and Updates.
India vs South Africa (IND vs SA) 2nd Test, Day 1 Live Score Online Streaming Updates: A victory at the Wanderers will certainly cement India Test Captain Virat Kohli’s legacy as one of the greatest Indian captains of all time in the traditional format. The ‘Bull Ring’ has been a bastion for the Indian team and Kohli and his boys will eye a positive start in 2022 when they take on an out-of-sorts South Africa in the second Test from Monday. Quinton de Kock’s sudden retirement has put South Africa in another tough spot but 25-year-old Ryan Rickleton, the dashing keeper-batter, will look to fill up the gap.
South Africa Squad: Dean Elgar(c), Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Kyle Verreynne(w), Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Prenelan Subrayen, Beuran Hendricks, Duanne Olivier, Sisanda Magala, George Linde, Sarel Erwee, Ryan Rickelton, Glenton Stuurman
India vs South Africa 2nd Test, Day 1 Live Score Online Updates: Catch all the live commentary from the ongoing Test between India and South Africa from The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg.
India vs South Africa 2nd Test Live: Virat Kohli leads India in the 2nd Test.
The series, which started at Centurion, could either mark the final stretch of Kohli's ascent to immortality or the slow slope into the sunset. (File)
Nearly four years ago, Virat Kohli and an impressionable young side landed in South Africa with the burning ambition to emerge as a genuinely world-beating side. India lost that series, but offered a precursor of their collective and individual capabilities, exhibiting a distinct streak of indefatigability that has come to symbolise both the captain and his team.
In the intervening four years, the group scaled unprecedented heights in Test cricket, achieving most of what they had set their heads and hearts on — two series wins in Australia and leading a Test series in England, besides reaching the World Test Championship final. (READ MORE)
The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.