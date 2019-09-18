India vs South Africa 2nd T20 Live Cricket Score Online: IND win the toss and Virat Kohli opts to bowl first in Mohali

India vs South Africa (IND vs SA) 2nd T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: After rain played spoilsport at Dharamsala, the two teams are ready to take on each other and begin their preparations for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2020. Without a ball being bowled in the series, the spotlight is on India’s wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant who has been under the scanner for his unorthodox choice of shots. From skipper Virat Kohli to Ravi Shastri to newly-appointed coach Vikram Rathour, everyone expects Pant to live up to the expectations and fill in the huge shoes of MS Dhoni.
On the other hand, Quinton de Kock will lead the South African side. It is a chance for youngsters like Reeza Hendricks, Bjorn Fortuin and George Linde to cement their place in the side. Fortuin and Linde got rewarded for their performances in the India A vs South Africa A five-ODI series. Linde starred with the bat whereas the left-arm spinner Fortuin troubled the batsmen with the bat. Looking at the numbers, South Africa have faced India 13 times in T20Is and won only five of them.
India (Playing XI):
Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini
South Africa (Playing XI):
Quinton de Kock(w/c), Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Bjorn Fortuin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi |
Temba Bavuma is among three debutants for South Africa. India play three spin-bowling allrounders, Rahul Chahar misses out.
Toss Time:
Team India have won the toss and will bowl first here in Mohali. Iyer at 4. Both Jadeja and Sundar playing. India bat till 9. Khaleel misses out. Navdeep and Chahar make the cut.
Pitch Report:
No green tinge on top of the surface in Mohali and this wont excite fast bowlers. Because of the black patches, odd ball will keep low. It looks hard and batsman willing to show some patience will succeed. Win the toss and field first says Sunil Gavaskar.
Odds on Favourite?
India have won the matches in Mohali by 6 wickets. The first vs Sri Lanka in December 2009 and the other vs Australia in 2016. So history favours the hosts. Meanwhile, David Miller needs 2 catches to reach the milestone of 50 catches in T20 cricket.
Weather Update:
After a washout in the 1st T20I in Dharamsala there is good news in store as the match in Mohali is unlikely to get affected by rain. However, humidty could become a concern for the players towards the latter half of the evening.
Hello and Welcome
Both India and South Africa are setting on a new path of finding young talent to take their teams forward. Indian cricket next objective is the T20 World Cup in Australia next November. The ongoing series against South Africa is the first step towards that. with the first match of the in Dharamsala washed out , the series begins here in Mohali. Stay tuned for live updates.