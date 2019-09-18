India vs South Africa 2nd T20 Live Cricket Score Online: IND win the toss and Virat Kohli opts to bowl first in Mohali

India vs South Africa (IND vs SA) 2nd T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: After rain played spoilsport at Dharamsala, the two teams are ready to take on each other and begin their preparations for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2020. Without a ball being bowled in the series, the spotlight is on India’s wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant who has been under the scanner for his unorthodox choice of shots. From skipper Virat Kohli to Ravi Shastri to newly-appointed coach Vikram Rathour, everyone expects Pant to live up to the expectations and fill in the huge shoes of MS Dhoni.

On the other hand, Quinton de Kock will lead the South African side. It is a chance for youngsters like Reeza Hendricks, Bjorn Fortuin and George Linde to cement their place in the side. Fortuin and Linde got rewarded for their performances in the India A vs South Africa A five-ODI series. Linde starred with the bat whereas the left-arm spinner Fortuin troubled the batsmen with the bat. Looking at the numbers, South Africa have faced India 13 times in T20Is and won only five of them.