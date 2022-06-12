Ind vs SA 2nd T20 Live Score Updates: Rishabh Pant’s India clash with Temba Bavuma’s South Africa

India vs South Africa, 2nd T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Accidental captain Rishabh Pant will expect an improved showing from the India bowlers as he plots a comeback against a marauding South Africa in the second T20 of the five-match series on Sunday. Leading India for the first time ever, Pant had to swallow a bitter pill when David Miller and Rassie van der Dussen shot down an imposing 212 with utmost nonchalance to go up 1-0 in the series.
Follow live score and updates of India vs South Africa from Cuttack below.
Ind Probable XI: Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan
SA Probable XI: Quinton de Kock, Temba Bavuma (c), Dwaine Pretorius, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi (Read More)
Bhuvneshwar Kumar: "We discussed what went wrong. It was just the first match of the series and everyone is coming out of the IPL, and almost everyone who is in the team had a good season (in IPL). We just spoke about what needs to be done in the 2nd game and where we can improve. It wasn't a big discussion because anyone can have an off-day. As a bowling unit we had an off-day, and we just want to come back in the next match."
Wayne Parnell: "It was a great win the other night and we'll take a lot of confidence from that, but it's a brand new venue with new conditions."
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the 2nd T20I between India and South Africa. Seen as a future white-ball captain, Pant's stakes have suddenly come down post-IPL and that has coincided with the resurgence of Hardik Pandya.