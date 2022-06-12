Ind vs SA 2nd T20 Live Score Updates: Rishabh Pant’s India clash with Temba Bavuma’s South Africa

India vs South Africa Live: Bhuvneshwar and Parnell say!

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: "We discussed what went wrong. It was just the first match of the series and everyone is coming out of the IPL, and almost everyone who is in the team had a good season (in IPL). We just spoke about what needs to be done in the 2nd game and where we can improve. It wasn't a big discussion because anyone can have an off-day. As a bowling unit we had an off-day, and we just want to come back in the next match."

Wayne Parnell: "It was a great win the other night and we'll take a lot of confidence from that, but it's a brand new venue with new conditions."