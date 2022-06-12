scorecardresearch
Sunday, June 12, 2022
Ind vs SA 2nd T20 Live Score Updates: Rishabh Pant’s India clash with Temba Bavuma’s South Africa

Ind vs SA 2nd T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match Updates: Pant had to swallow a bitter pill when David Miller and Rassie van der Dussen shot down an imposing 212 with utmost nonchalance.

Sports Desk
Updated: June 12, 2022 5:34:10 pm
India Vs South Africa 2022 Live Score Update,Ind vs SA Live ScoreIND vs SA 2nd T20 Live Cricket Score Online Today.

India vs South Africa, 2nd T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Accidental captain Rishabh Pant will expect an improved showing from the India bowlers as he plots a comeback against a marauding South Africa in the second T20 of the five-match series on Sunday. Leading India for the first time ever, Pant had to swallow a bitter pill when David Miller and Rassie van der Dussen shot down an imposing 212 with utmost nonchalance to go up 1-0 in the series.

Follow live score and updates of India vs South Africa from Cuttack below.

Live Blog

Ind vs SA 2nd T20 Live Cricket Score Online and Updates: Catch all the live action between India vs South Africa from Barabati stadium, Cuttack.

17:32 (IST)12 Jun 2022
India vs South Africa Live: Probable XI's!

Ind Probable XI: Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan

SA Probable XI: Quinton de Kock, Temba Bavuma (c), Dwaine Pretorius, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi (Read More)

17:21 (IST)12 Jun 2022
India vs South Africa Live: Bhuvneshwar and Parnell say!

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: "We discussed what went wrong. It was just the first match of the series and everyone is coming out of the IPL, and almost everyone who is in the team had a good season (in IPL). We just spoke about what needs to be done in the 2nd game and where we can improve. It wasn't a big discussion because anyone can have an off-day. As a bowling unit we had an off-day, and we just want to come back in the next match."

Wayne Parnell: "It was a great win the other night and we'll take a lot of confidence from that, but it's a brand new venue with new conditions." 

17:19 (IST)12 Jun 2022
India vs South Africa Live: Hello and welcome!

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the 2nd T20I between India and South Africa. Seen as a future white-ball captain, Pant's stakes have suddenly come down post-IPL and that has coincided with the resurgence of Hardik Pandya.

IND vs SA 2nd T20 Ball by Ball Live Updates: Here are the two squads:

India: Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer,Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Marco Jansen.

India vs South Africa 2nd T20I will take place at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. (Twitter/BCCI)

