India vs South Africa 2nd T20I Dream11 Team Prediction: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing 11 for IND vs SA

India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2nd T20 Dream11 Team Prediction, Predicted Playing 11: Virat Kohli and his men didn’t get the perfect start due to rain playing spoilsport in Dharamsala, but they would be hoping to start the T20I series with a win at Mohali on Wednesday.

With the second T20I, the quest for next year’s T20 World Cup essentially will begin on Wednesday against South Africa, where the likes of Quinton de Kocks and Kagiso Rabadas are also in the midst of a tough transition phase. A good spell from Rabada or a cameo from David Miller could pose challenge for the Indians, while some of the others like Test specialist Temba Bavuma or Anrich Nortje will like to prove their credentials in absence of Faf du Plessis or Hashim Amla.

Dream XI Team: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Shreyas Iyer, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Kagiso Rabada

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (c), Rassie van der Dussen (vc), Temba Bauvma, Junior Dala, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukyao, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, George Linde