India vs South Africa 1st T20I Live Cricket Score Online: New season and new hopes for both the sides

India vs South Africa (Ind vs SA) 1st T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: A month after registering a clean sweep over West Indies, Team India led by Virat Kohli will look to begin their home season on a strong note. India’s home season begins with a three-match T20I series against South Africa and the first match will be played today in Dharamsala, Himachal Pradesh. The match will be played at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium (HPCA).

With the T20I World Cup approaching, Kohli and the team management would take this series as an opportunity to find the right combination for the showpiece event. However, the weather forecast in Dharamsala may hinder the proceedings in the series opener. As per latest reports, scattered rains are predicted throughout the day. Catch India vs South Africa live updates below.