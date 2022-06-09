IND vs SA 1st T20 Live Score Updates: Pant’s India clash with Bavuma’s South Africa

IND vs SA 1st T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: A new-look Indian top-order will like to show more intent even as Rishabh Pant gets ready to add a new leaf to his already happening career, this time as national team captain in the five-match T20 International series against South Africa on Thursday.
KL Rahul, who was supposed to lead the side in the absence of Rohit Sharma, suffered a groin injury which has now ruled him out of the entire series. For Pant, leading the team to a victory in the opening game would make him and his team part of a world record of 13 successive T20I victories.
Follow live score and updates of IND vs SA from Delhi below.