IND vs SA 1st T20 Live Score Updates: Pant’s India clash with Bavuma’s South Africa

Thursday, June 09, 2022
By: Sports Desk |
June 9, 2022 4:47:21 pm
IND vs SA 1st T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: A new-look Indian top-order will like to show more intent even as Rishabh Pant gets ready to add a new leaf to his already happening career, this time as national team captain in the five-match T20 International series against South Africa on Thursday.

KL Rahul, who was supposed to lead the side in the absence of Rohit Sharma, suffered a groin injury which has now ruled him out of the entire series. For Pant, leading the team to a victory in the opening game would make him and his team part of a world record of 13 successive T20I victories.

Follow live score and updates of IND vs SA from Delhi below.

Live Blog

Getting to captain in your hometown, nothing bigger than this: Team India captain Rishabh Pant

With a smile on his face and an applause at the press conference venue, he emerged and took the centre stage. The new India captain, Rishabh Pant. He’ll get a much louder reception for sure when India walk out at the Arun Jaitley stadium on Thursday against South Africa in the first T20I. This is after all the city where he has played most of his cricket. The 2 AM bus rides from Roorkee to Delhi, the refuge in gurudwaras in the nights are already part of the Pant folklore. This is the city that moulded his cricket persona in many ways.

