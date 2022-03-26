India vs South Africa, ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 Live Streaming: When and where to watch?

ICC Women’s World Cup 2022, India vs South Africa Match Live Streaming: An inconsistent India will have no room for errors when they take on a spirited South Africa in their must-win ICC Women’s World Cup league match on Sunday.

With three wins and as many losses India, who are in the fifth spot with six points in the overall standings, find themselves in a must-win situation heading into their final league match.

Their semifinal chances were dented when West Indies, who are also vying to advance to the knockout stage, and South Africa’s match was washed out with the former moving up to seven points earlier this week.

A win on Sunday will see India advance to the last four, and a point from the game will also work for the Mithali Raj-led side, as they have a superior NRR (+0.768) than West Indies (-0.890).

In case India lose to South Africa, their only hope of advancing to the semifinals will be if England, who have a better NRR (+0.778), also lose their last league stage match to Bangladesh and finish on a lower NRR. That seems unlikely, though.

Squads

India: Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur (vc), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav.

South Africa: Sune Luus (c), Chloe Tryon (vc), Tazmin Brits, Trisha Chetty, Mignon du Preez, Lara Goodall, Shabnim Ismail, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Lizelle Lee, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Laura Wolvaardt.

Where will be the ICC Women’s World Cup match between India and South Africa played?

The ICC Women’s World Cup match between India and South Africa will be played at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

What time does the ICC Women’s World Cup match between India and South Africa start?

The ICC Women’s World Cup match between India and South Africa will start at 6:30 AM IST. The toss will take place at 6.00 AM.

Which TV channels will telecast the ICC Women’s World Cup match between India and South Africa?

The ICC Women’s World Cup match between India and South Africa will telecast on Star Sports channels – Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

Where can I catch the live streaming of the ICC Women’s World Cup match between India and South Africa?

The live streaming of the ICC Women’s World Cup match between India and South Africa will be available on the Hotstar app and website. You can also catch the LIVE score and updates here at indianexpress.com.