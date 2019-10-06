‘Sensational Shami’: India bowls out South Africa to win by 203 runs

Mohammed Shami’s impressive five-wicket haul and Ravindra Jadeja’s four wickets propelled India to take a 1-0 lead against South Africa in the ongoing Test series, after beating them by 203 runs at Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

Chasing an improbable 395 for victory, the visitors were all out for 191 in the second session after resuming on 11/1 on the fifth and final day. South Africa were reduced to 70/8 before lunch, but Dane Piedt, who top-scored for his side with a valiant 56, his maiden Test half-century, put up some fight alongside Senuran Muthusamy.

Rabada falls | SA 191 all out The final wicket of the South African second innings falls as they are bowled out for 191, India win by 203 runs and take a 1-0 lead in the series. Muthusamy finishes 49 not out to follow up his unbeaten 33 in the 1st innings.#INDvSA pic.twitter.com/AxpOaHCSoy — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) October 6, 2019

Shami takes the final wicket – his fifth of the innings – and closes out a big win for India. That’s 40 more ICC World Test Championship points in their kitty!#INDvSA SCORECARD 👇https://t.co/dCGJ4Pcug5 pic.twitter.com/HlTk4dU3Kz — ICC (@ICC) October 6, 2019

The resistance was resolute but the peak was too high to scale for South Africa. Second innings Shami was magnificent again.1-0 — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 6, 2019

Many pluses for India. The key players had a good test and I don’t see the need to make a change for Pune. South Africa have much to contemplate, especially with respect to the composition of their bowling. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 6, 2019

Well done @MdShami11 for your brilliant spell.. 5 wicket hauls.. brilliant 💪.. india won the first test congratulations @BCCI — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 6, 2019

Not just spin, India can win with pace too at home. 👍👏👏👏#INDvRSA — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) October 6, 2019