‘Sensational Shami’: India bowls out South Africa to win by 203 runs

Mohammed Shami's fifer handed India the first win of the series at Visakhapatnam as he helped Ravindra Jadeja to bundle up South Africa for just 191.

Mohammed Shami celebrates after dismissal of Faf du Plessis. (Source: PTI Photo)

Mohammed Shami’s impressive five-wicket haul and Ravindra Jadeja’s four wickets propelled India to take a 1-0 lead against South Africa in the ongoing Test series, after beating them by 203 runs at Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

Chasing an improbable 395 for victory, the visitors were all out for 191 in the second session after resuming on 11/1 on the fifth and final day. South Africa were reduced to 70/8 before lunch, but Dane Piedt, who top-scored for his side with a valiant 56, his maiden Test half-century, put up some fight alongside Senuran Muthusamy.

