Sunday, December 26, 2021
India vs South Africa, Boxing Day Test Day 1 Live Score Updates: India win toss, opt to bat

India vs South Africa 1st Test Live Match Score, IND vs SA Cricket Match Live Scorecard: India take on South Africa in the first of the three-match Test series in Centurion

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: December 26, 2021 1:09:44 pm
India vs South Africa 1st Test Live Score: India have a real shot at winning their first ever away series against South Africa, starting with the Boxing Day Test. South Africa have been going through a rough transition phase over the past few years. Captain Virat Kohli would like to reassert his supremacy with a victory against a side which has only two players with 50 plus games — skipper Dean Elgar (69 Tests) and senior keeper-batter Temba Bavuma (53 Tests).

India Squad: Virat Kohli (captain), KL Rahul (vc), Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Ajinkya Rahane, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Jayant Yadav, Priyank Panchal, Umesh Yadav, Hanuma Vihari, Ishant Sharma

South Africa Squad: Dean Elgar (captain), Temba Bavuma (vice-captain), Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper), Kagiso Rabada, Sarel Erwee, Beuran Hendricks, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Glenton Stuurman, Prenelan Subrayen, Sisanda Magala, Ryan Rickelton, Duanne Olivier

Live Blog

India vs South Africa Live Score Updates:

13:09 (IST)26 Dec 2021
Toss

India have won the toss, opt to bat first against South Africa in Centurion as series begin!

12:27 (IST)26 Dec 2021
IND v SA 1st Test

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Boxing Test. It is South Africa vs India, Day 1 of the first Test. We will be bringing you live updates, scores and highlights of all the cricket action, stay tuned.

The series, which starts from Sunday at Centurion, could either mark the final stretch of Kohli's ascent to immortality or the slow slope into the sunset. (File)

Nearly four years ago, Virat Kohli and an impressionable young side landed in South Africa with the burning ambition to emerge as a genuinely world-beating side. India lost that series, but offered a precursor of their collective and individual capabilities, exhibiting a distinct streak of indefatigability that has come to symbolise both the captain and his team.

In the intervening four years, the group scaled unprecedented heights in Test cricket, achieving most of what they had set their heads and hearts on — two series wins in Australia and leading a Test series in England, besides reaching the World Test Championship final. (READ MORE)

