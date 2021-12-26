India vs South Africa, Boxing Day Test Day 1 Live Score Updates: India win toss, opt to bat

India vs South Africa 1st Test Live Score: India have a real shot at winning their first ever away series against South Africa, starting with the Boxing Day Test. South Africa have been going through a rough transition phase over the past few years. Captain Virat Kohli would like to reassert his supremacy with a victory against a side which has only two players with 50 plus games — skipper Dean Elgar (69 Tests) and senior keeper-batter Temba Bavuma (53 Tests).
India Squad: Virat Kohli (captain), KL Rahul (vc), Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Ajinkya Rahane, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Jayant Yadav, Priyank Panchal, Umesh Yadav, Hanuma Vihari, Ishant Sharma
South Africa Squad: Dean Elgar (captain), Temba Bavuma (vice-captain), Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper), Kagiso Rabada, Sarel Erwee, Beuran Hendricks, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Glenton Stuurman, Prenelan Subrayen, Sisanda Magala, Ryan Rickelton, Duanne Olivier
India have won the toss, opt to bat first against South Africa in Centurion as series begin!
