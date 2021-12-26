India vs South Africa, Boxing Day Test Day 1 Live Score Updates: India win toss, opt to bat

The series, which starts from Sunday at Centurion, could either mark the final stretch of Kohli's ascent to immortality or the slow slope into the sunset. (File)

Nearly four years ago, Virat Kohli and an impressionable young side landed in South Africa with the burning ambition to emerge as a genuinely world-beating side. India lost that series, but offered a precursor of their collective and individual capabilities, exhibiting a distinct streak of indefatigability that has come to symbolise both the captain and his team.

In the intervening four years, the group scaled unprecedented heights in Test cricket, achieving most of what they had set their heads and hearts on — two series wins in Australia and leading a Test series in England, besides reaching the World Test Championship final.