Humour of the humerus after Dale Steyn’s surgery update; and his old ode to Mumbai’s Cafe Leopold at Colaba

Dale Steyn is far away from the battle of the day: the India vs South Africa blockbuster at Ahmedabad that everyone is excited about. He spent lead-up Saturday on the surgeon’s table getting his shoulder pec fixed.

The South African legend had felt his pectoralis major (that connects the chest wall with the humerus or upper arm bone and shoulder), come right off when playing the Legends League last week, and returned home for surgery.

Steyn had posted post surgery: “Quick update

Surgery went well, Doc said no fun things for 4 months… We all know that ain’t gana happen! 😂

So it’s a new injury, tore my pec off the tendon and needed it reattached, just reminding myself further why not to play old man cricket leagues.

Thanks for the messages of support!

Always appreciated 👊🤙👊’