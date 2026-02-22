Humour of the humerus after Dale Steyn’s surgery update; and his old ode to Mumbai’s Cafe Leopold at Colaba

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
Dale Steyn is far away from the battle of the day: the India vs South Africa blockbuster at Ahmedabad that everyone is excited about. He spent lead-up Saturday on the surgeon’s table getting his shoulder pec fixed.
The South African legend had felt his pectoralis major (that connects the chest wall with the humerus or upper arm bone and shoulder), come right off when playing the Legends League last week, and returned home for surgery.
Steyn had posted post surgery: “Quick update
Surgery went well, Doc said no fun things for 4 months… We all know that ain’t gana happen! 😂
So it’s a new injury, tore my pec off the tendon and needed it reattached, just reminding myself further why not to play old man cricket leagues.
Thanks for the messages of support!
Always appreciated 👊🤙👊’
Fans lined up in his responses, led by Herschell Gibbs. “Bowl with the other arm 😂” his former team-mate advised.
Other hilarious responses included bowling off-spin, and bowling anyway to the current Australian squad who have notoriously exited the World Cup, not quite stepping foot in India, after they were humbled by Zimbabwe. The big team was ousted and is arguably in bad batting shape – enough for a pec-impeded Steyn to cause damage.
Pakistan’s Mohammad Hafeez caught a few strays, as Steyn’s erstwhile bunny (dismissed 15 times, including 10 times in 2013) was dragged into the replies, as a potential punching bag for Steyn to return to his thing. However, Steyn had seriously said that he might reconsider bowling in ‘old man’s leagues’.
The injury had impactedsuddenly last week, for the adventurer had been happily skateboarding prior to that and offering to coach Nepal, after they scared off the Poms a wee bit. When South Africa finally sealed the Super Over against Afghanistan, Steyn was popping his veins in the comms, as fans enjoyed his intense narration of the shenanigans on the field. He had been genuinely pleased for neighbours Zimbabwe.
Steyn had begun the month visiting Cafe Leopold at Colaba in Mumbai during his time doing commentary in Mumbai. He seemed quite taken in by the old-world timelessness of the place. “Sitting in Cafe Leopold is something straight out of a 80’s movie.
The traditional honk and hoot can be heard from outside. No new age aircon just good old school roof fans hovering away. Chaos as waiters squeeze between tightly packed seating. Mixed lighting as they can’t afford to replace what’s broken. Same manager since 2008. The customary American drinking a Budweiser. Weirdly awesome.
I love this place,” he had scribbled.
