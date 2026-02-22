Humour of the humerus after Dale Steyn’s surgery update; and his old ode to Mumbai’s Cafe Leopold at Colaba

Fans ask the former Proteas favourite, to bowl with other arm, or bowl offspin and reassure him he's good enough with broken pec to bowl to beleagured Australia

By: Express News Service
3 min readFeb 22, 2026 01:17 PM IST
SteynDale Steyn in action. (FILE photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

Dale Steyn is far away from the battle of the day: the India vs South Africa blockbuster at Ahmedabad that everyone is excited about. He spent lead-up Saturday on the surgeon’s table getting his shoulder pec fixed.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

The South African legend had felt his pectoralis major (that connects the chest wall with the humerus or upper arm bone and shoulder), come right off when playing the Legends League last week, and returned home for surgery.

Steyn had posted post surgery: “Quick update
Surgery went well, Doc said no fun things for 4 months… We all know that ain’t gana happen! 😂
So it’s a new injury, tore my pec off the tendon and needed it reattached, just reminding myself further why not to play old man cricket leagues.
Thanks for the messages of support!
Always appreciated 👊🤙👊’

Fans lined up in his responses, led by Herschell Gibbs. “Bowl with the other arm 😂” his former team-mate advised.

Other hilarious responses included bowling off-spin, and bowling anyway to the current Australian squad who have notoriously exited the World Cup, not quite stepping foot in India, after they were humbled by Zimbabwe. The big team was ousted and is arguably in bad batting shape – enough for a pec-impeded Steyn to cause damage.

Pakistan’s Mohammad Hafeez caught a few strays, as Steyn’s erstwhile bunny (dismissed 15 times, including 10 times in 2013) was dragged into the replies, as a potential punching bag for Steyn to return to his thing. However, Steyn had seriously said that he might reconsider bowling in ‘old man’s leagues’.

The injury had impactedsuddenly last week, for the adventurer had been happily skateboarding prior to that and offering to coach Nepal, after they scared off the Poms a wee bit. When South Africa finally sealed the Super Over against Afghanistan, Steyn was popping his veins in the comms, as fans enjoyed his intense narration of the shenanigans on the field. He had been genuinely pleased for neighbours Zimbabwe.

Story continues below this ad

Steyn had begun the month visiting Cafe Leopold at Colaba in Mumbai during his time doing commentary in Mumbai. He seemed quite taken in by the old-world timelessness of the place. “Sitting in Cafe Leopold is something straight out of a 80’s movie.
The traditional honk and hoot can be heard from outside. No new age aircon just good old school roof fans hovering away. Chaos as waiters squeeze between tightly packed seating. Mixed lighting as they can’t afford to replace what’s broken. Same manager since 2008. The customary American drinking a Budweiser. Weirdly awesome.
I love this place,” he had scribbled.

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Sports
England vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026 Updates
ENG vs SL Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026: England face Sri Lanka in the Super 8 match in Pallekele.
The rebirth of Ajay Sharma: How a Delhi cricketer found redemption coaching J&K to their first-ever Ranji Trophy final
Ajay Sharma Jammu and Kashmir coach Ranji trophy
From Gaya village to the world stage: UAE's T20 World Cup star Sohaib Khan’s rise gives hope to Kothi’s boys
Sohaib Khan, Sohaib Khan profile, who is Sohaib Khan, T20 World Cup, icc t20 world cup, Kothi Kings Cricket Club, uae Canada T20 World Cup match, Indian express news, current affairs
Suryakumar Yadav smiles, but India’s batting bomb waits: South Africa test looms in T20 World Cup defence
India vs South Africa T20 World Cup Super 8

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Advertisement
PHOTOS
T20 World Cup 2026: NZ beat CAN by eight wickets, enter Super 8 stage
T20 World Cup 2026: NZ beat CAN by eight wickets, enter Super 8 stage
Advertisement
Best of Express
Despite US tariffs hike to 15%, most countries better off: Where India, others stand
Trump, tariffs
Ripples from AI summit protest reach Indore: BJP, Congress workers clash, several injured
Police have registered three FIRs and are examining CCTV footage to identify those responsible.
Ram Gopal Varma makes his loyalties towards Dhurandhar known ahead of Dhuroxic clash on March 19: 'One respects the audience's intelligence...'
Ram Gopal Varma writes another long X post on Dhurandhar 2's clash with Toxic.
From 7 to 80 films a year, Rs 6 crore to Rs 30 crore productions: Sargun Mehta reveals the massive ‘boom’ in the Punjabi film industry
Sargun Mehta on Punjabi film industry
Watch: Bengaluru auto driver’s ‘jhumka’ tribute to his wife is melting hearts
The video shows earrings hanging from the rearview mirror
YouTuber MrBeast built 10 schools globally—including a new building and bus in India
In India, MrBeast and his foundation built a better school building
England vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026 Updates
ENG vs SL Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026: England face Sri Lanka in the Super 8 match in Pallekele.
The rebirth of Ajay Sharma: How a Delhi cricketer found redemption coaching J&K to their first-ever Ranji Trophy final
Ajay Sharma Jammu and Kashmir coach Ranji trophy
We need to be wary about getting too carried away by success of AI Impact Summit
artificial intelligence, Narendra Modi, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, chatgpt, Sam Altman, AI Impact Summit, AI Summit, 2026 AI Summit, machine thinking, Indian express news, current affairs
IEEPA not lone arrow in the quiver: Donald Trump’s tariff options, limitations
Donald Trump tariff policy, IEEPA Supreme Court ruling, Section 122 Trade Act 1974, Section 301 USTR investigation, Section 232 Trade Expansion Act, Howard Lutnick court argument, Jamieson Greer press briefing, US tariff legal options, Global Trade Alert analysis, Section 338 tariffs, sectoral tariffs semiconductors pharmaceuticals
Nature's most ruthless parents: 6 animals that redefine 'tough love'
parent
Motorola Moto Watch review: This ‘accessible’ smartwatch offers long battery life and better fitness metrics
Motorola Moto Watch review
Advertisement
Feb 22: Latest News