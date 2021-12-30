India vs South Africa Boxing Day Test, Day 5 Live Score Updates: India six wickets away from win
India vs South Africa 1st Test Live Score: South Africa begin Day 5 at 94 for 4, chasing a stiff 305-run target in the first Test against India. Skipper Dean Elgar kickstarts proceedings on 52 as the Proteas still need 211 runs on the final day to win the match. Earlier, wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant top-scored for India in the second innings with a run-a-ball 34 as the visiting team was all out for 174 in the second innings. Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen took four wickets apiece while Lungi Ngidi got two wickets for South Africa. India had bowled South Africa out for 197 after making 327 in their first innings.
South Africa Playing XI: Dean Elgar (c), Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi
India vs South Africa, First Test Live Score Updates: India are on the brink of win against South Africa on the final day of the Boxing Day Test in Centurion
A compelling case could be made of the phalanx of India’s bowlers as the most lethal in the world now. The year began with them—even without Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami—out-bowling their Australian counterparts Down Under, before they put to shade England’s group, and by the end of this year, they out-bowled South Africa’s pace pack at their fortress. If their coming of age have been unfolding in the last few years, this year has been their tour de force, when they made a resounding statement that, in their current form, they are the most dangerous in the world. (READ FULL REPORT)
India’s experienced middle-order trio of Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, and Ajinkya Rahane hasn’t scored big runs for a couple of years now and ended 2021 with a top score of 48 across their six knocks in the Centurion Test. Their dismissals in the second innings on Wednesday were a mix of the disappointingly familiar and the shockingly uncharacteristic. (READ FULL STORY)
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the first Test between India and South Africa in Centurion. India are six wickets away from a win while South Africa rely on Dean Elgar or rain to get the 211 runs on the final day to win the match. Stay tuned for all the live action right here.