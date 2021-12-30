India vs South Africa Boxing Day Test, Day 5 Live Score Updates: India six wickets away from win

If Shami wouldn’t get you, Bumrah will

A compelling case could be made of the phalanx of India’s bowlers as the most lethal in the world now. The year began with them—even without Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami—out-bowling their Australian counterparts Down Under, before they put to shade England’s group, and by the end of this year, they out-bowled South Africa’s pace pack at their fortress. If their coming of age have been unfolding in the last few years, this year has been their tour de force, when they made a resounding statement that, in their current form, they are the most dangerous in the world. (READ FULL REPORT)