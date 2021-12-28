India vs South Africa, 1st Test Day 3 Live: Match to start very soon

India vs South Africa 1st Test Day 3 live score & updates: India start Day 3 on the driver’s seat after persistent rain forced play to get called off on Day 2 as India remained on 272/3 against South Africa. Earlier, India were in a strong position in its first innings after opener KL Rahul’s unbeaten 122 gave the touring team a solid start to the three-test series. Ajinkya Rahane is 40 not out alongside Rahul. Fast bowler Lungi Ngidi took 3/45 on an opening day to be the only South African bowler to have any success. Top-ranked India is seeking a long-awaited first test series win in South Africa.
India Playing XI: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
South Africa Playing XI: Dean Elgar (c), Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock(w), Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi
Shardul Thakur has had a good initiation into Test cricket and the India seam bowling all-rounder wants to replicate his impressive show in Australia and England in the ongoing series against South Africa. Thakur has been preferred by the Indian team management ahead of Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav because of his superior batting skills. (READ MORE)
For the first four years of his Test career until the 2014 tour of England where James Anderson sorted him out, Kohli averaged just 28 in the corridor outside off stump. Cricviz data shows that in the next four years – from 2015 to 2019 – he averaged an incredible 92 in the same channel. But of late, it has once again become his nemesis. (READ FULL STORY)
Mayank Agarwal has witnessed KL Rahul’s resurrection as a Test batsman at close quarters. Not only did he share a 117-run opening partnership with Rahul on the first day of the first Test against South Africa at Centurion on Sunday, but over the last one year, the two Karnataka team-mates have trained together and turned out for Punjab Kings in the IPL.
The second day’s play on Monday had to be called off without a ball being bowled due to heavy and persistent rain since morning. What started as a drizzle this morning became a steady downpour in the afternoon. Twice, the rain stopped and umpires decided on inspection but on both occasions just before they were to step out, heavens opened up once again.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Boxing Day Test between India and South Africa. India look to continue the momentum on Day 3 after Day 2 was washed out due to bad weather. Stay tuned for live score, updates and highlights of the match right here.