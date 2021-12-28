scorecardresearch
Tuesday, December 28, 2021
India vs South Africa, 1st Test Day 3 Live: Match to start very soon

India vs South Africa 1st Test Day 3 live score & updates: India is seeking a long-awaited first test series win in South Africa

Updated: December 28, 2021 1:12:06 pm
IND vs SA 1st Test Day 3India vs South Africa 1st Test Day 3 live score & updates:

India vs South Africa 1st Test Day 3 live score & updates: India start Day 3 on the driver’s seat after persistent rain forced play to get called off on Day 2 as India remained on 272/3 against South Africa.  Earlier, India were in a strong position in its first innings after opener KL Rahul’s unbeaten 122 gave the touring team a solid start to the three-test series. Ajinkya Rahane is 40 not out alongside Rahul. Fast bowler Lungi Ngidi took 3/45 on an opening day to be the only South African bowler to have any success. Top-ranked India is seeking a long-awaited first test series win in South Africa.

India Playing XI: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

South Africa Playing XI: Dean Elgar (c), Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock(w), Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

India vs South Africa Day 3 live score & updates: Catch all the live action between Virat Kohli-led India & Dean Elgar-led South Africa from SuperSport Park, Centurion

13:10 (IST)28 Dec 2021
Hope I can repeat my success in England and Australia in South Africa too: Shardul

Shardul Thakur has had a good initiation into Test cricket and the India seam bowling all-rounder wants to replicate his impressive show in Australia and England in the ongoing series against South Africa. Thakur has been preferred by the Indian team management ahead of Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav because of his superior batting skills. (READ MORE)

13:01 (IST)28 Dec 2021
Kohli's woes

For the first four years of his Test career until the 2014 tour of England where James Anderson sorted him out, Kohli averaged just 28 in the corridor outside off stump. Cricviz data shows that in the next four years – from 2015 to 2019 – he averaged an incredible 92 in the same channel. But of late, it has once again become his nemesis. (READ FULL STORY)

12:56 (IST)28 Dec 2021
12:52 (IST)28 Dec 2021
Rahul & Mayank’s recipe for first session success

Mayank Agarwal has witnessed KL Rahul’s resurrection as a Test batsman at close quarters. Not only did he share a 117-run opening partnership with Rahul on the first day of the first Test against South Africa at Centurion on Sunday, but over the last one year, the two Karnataka team-mates have trained together and turned out for Punjab Kings in the IPL.

12:46 (IST)28 Dec 2021
Day 2 disaster

The second day’s play on Monday had to be called off without a ball being bowled due to heavy and persistent rain since morning. What started as a drizzle this morning became a steady downpour in the afternoon. Twice, the rain stopped and umpires decided on inspection but on both occasions just before they were to step out, heavens opened up once again.

12:43 (IST)28 Dec 2021
Hello and welcome

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Boxing Day Test between India and South Africa. India look to continue the momentum on Day 3 after Day 2 was washed out due to bad weather. Stay tuned for live score, updates and highlights of the match right here.

KL Rahul scored a fine century on Day 1 at Centurion.

At the SuperSport Arena, Indian cricket moved from darkness that had shrouded it for a fortnight, to light. A supreme first day performance with the bat, rare as they come in South Africa, brought the focus back on cricket, as it should be. Dispelling in one compelling day of cricket, the scandals and slander that had dominated the build-up, the negativity that had piled up, and the doubts and dervishes that lingered on.

It was a day out of a dream. The openers not only survived the first session without damage, but also stitched a 117-run partnership, just the third instance that an Indian opening pair had put on a century-stand on these difficult shores. It was the first time in 14 years that the openers survived the first session of the first morning of a first Test outside Asia (India have been historically shoddy starters). To elaborate the positive thread, KL Rahul, unconquered on 122, illustrated that his hundred in England was not a one-off but the beginning of a truly fruitful phase. (READ FULL STORY)

2nd day’s play between India and South Africa washed out

The second day’s play in the opening Test between India and South Africa here on Monday had to be called off without a ball being bowled due to heavy and persistent rain since morning.

What started as a drizzle this morning became a steady downpour in the afternoon. Twice, the rain stopped and umpires decided on inspection but on both occasions just before they were to step out, heavens opened up once again.

At the end of the opening day’s play, India were strongly placed at 272 for three in 90 overs.

