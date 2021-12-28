India vs South Africa, 1st Test Day 3 Live: Match to start very soon

KL Rahul scored a fine century on Day 1 at Centurion.

At the SuperSport Arena, Indian cricket moved from darkness that had shrouded it for a fortnight, to light. A supreme first day performance with the bat, rare as they come in South Africa, brought the focus back on cricket, as it should be. Dispelling in one compelling day of cricket, the scandals and slander that had dominated the build-up, the negativity that had piled up, and the doubts and dervishes that lingered on.

It was a day out of a dream. The openers not only survived the first session without damage, but also stitched a 117-run partnership, just the third instance that an Indian opening pair had put on a century-stand on these difficult shores. It was the first time in 14 years that the openers survived the first session of the first morning of a first Test outside Asia (India have been historically shoddy starters). To elaborate the positive thread, KL Rahul, unconquered on 122, illustrated that his hundred in England was not a one-off but the beginning of a truly fruitful phase. (READ FULL STORY)

2nd day’s play between India and South Africa washed out

The second day’s play in the opening Test between India and South Africa here on Monday had to be called off without a ball being bowled due to heavy and persistent rain since morning.

What started as a drizzle this morning became a steady downpour in the afternoon. Twice, the rain stopped and umpires decided on inspection but on both occasions just before they were to step out, heavens opened up once again.

At the end of the opening day’s play, India were strongly placed at 272 for three in 90 overs.