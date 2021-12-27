India vs South Africa, Boxing Day Test, Day 2 Live Score Updates: Delayed start due to rain

scorecardresearch
Monday, December 27, 2021
December 27, 2021
India vs South Africa 1st Test Day 2 Live Score: India look to continue the momentum of Day 1 when opener K L Rahul produced a majestic knock in testing conditions en route to his sixth overseas century against South Africa on Sunday. The visitors begin Day 2 at 272 for three with Rahul and Ajinkya Rahane in the middle. Skipper Virat Kohli (35 off 94) fell to a loose shot after doing all the hardwork while under-pressure Cheteshwar Pujara lasted only one ball.

India Playing XI: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

South Africa Playing XI: Dean Elgar (c), Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock(w), Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

 India vs South Africa Live Score Updates:

13:22 (IST)27 Dec 2021
Delayed start

It had rained in the build-up to day two of the South Africa vs India Test. It has stopped raining now, but a delayed start is confirmed. Stay tuned for further updates.

13:17 (IST)27 Dec 2021
Kohli caught behind the stumps in nine successive overseas Test innings

For the first four years of his Test career until the 2014 tour of England where James Anderson sorted him out, Kohli averaged just 28 in the corridor outside off stump. Cricviz data shows that in the next four years – from 2015 to 2019 – he averaged an incredible 92 in the same channel. But of late, it has once again become his nemesis. (READ FULL STORY)

13:14 (IST)27 Dec 2021
We executed our plans well: Mayank

“The plan was to be very disciplined, to play balls which come around the stump and leave as many as possible. We could do just that,” Agarwal said at the press conference after the day’s play. “At 272 for 3, it is credit to our batting unit, we applied ourselves. The plan is those who get set will have to continue and Rahul bhai did that.” (READ FULL STORY)

13:01 (IST)27 Dec 2021
Disciplined gameplans, low backlift against swing: Rahul & Mayank’s recipe for first session success

Mayank Agarwal has witnessed KL Rahul’s resurrection as a Test batsman at close quarters. Not only did he share a 117-run opening partnership with Rahul on the first day of the first Test against South Africa at Centurion on Sunday, but over the last one year, the two Karnataka team-mates have trained together and turned out for Punjab Kings in the IPL.

Agarwal scored an enterprising half-century today, but Rahul reached three-figures and remained unbeaten at the end of the day’s play. The latter has been a revelation as a long-form batsman ever since his return to the Test fold in England earlier this year. So what has Rahul done behind the scenes? (FIND OUT)

12:54 (IST)27 Dec 2021
Day 2

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Boxing Day Test between India and South Africa. India look to continue the momentum on Day 2. Stay tuned for live score, updates and highlights of the match right here.

At the SuperSport Arena, Indian cricket moved from darkness that had shrouded it for a fortnight, to light. A supreme first day performance with the bat, rare as they come in South Africa, brought the focus back on cricket, as it should be. Dispelling in one compelling day of cricket, the scandals and slander that had dominated the build-up, the negativity that had piled up, and the doubts and dervishes that lingered on.

It was a day out of a dream. The openers not only survived the first session without damage, but also stitched a 117-run partnership, just the third instance that an Indian opening pair had put on a century-stand on these difficult shores. It was the first time in 14 years that the openers survived the first session of the first morning of a first Test outside Asia (India have been historically shoddy starters). To elaborate the positive thread, KL Rahul, unconquered on 122, illustrated that his hundred in England was not a one-off but the beginning of a truly fruitful phase. (READ FULL STORY)

