India vs South Africa: CSA and Amul join forces for Proteas tour of India

India dairy giant Amul was on Monday roped in by Cricket South Africa (CSA) as their new partner for the ongoing three-game twenty20 international series.

Amul, ranked 73rd globally, will feature on the back of the T20 shirt of the South African team during the remaining two games.

Advertising

“Amul is very proud to be associated as the Asian partner to the Standard Bank Proteas for the forthcoming T20 matches,” Dr. RS Sodhi, Managing Director of Amul.

The first game of the three-match T20I series in Dharamsala was washed out on Sunday, while the second match is scheduled at Mohali on Wednesday.

The third and final T20I will be played in Bengaluru on September 22.

Advertising

“CSA is excited about our new partnership with Amul,” said CSA Chief Executive Thabang Moroe. “The CSA-Amul partnership, which is facilitated by our international marketing partner, ITW, is going to be a powerful one.”

Kugandrie Govender, CSA Chief Commercial Officer said: “Amul shares our values and we’re grateful for this opportunity of a unique partnership that will not only offer Amul a new and exciting platform, but also strengthen the relationship between the Proteas and our fans in the sub-continent.”