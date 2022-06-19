India vs South Africa 5th T20, Weather Report: Rain to play spoilsport in Bengaluru

June 19, 2022 1:37:17 pm
India vs South Africa 5th T20, Weather Report: The series hasn’t been one of India’s best but somehow, just like top teams do, the ‘Men In Blue’ have found their way out to win matches under pressure. A lot of grey areas are yet to be addressed but a young Indian team, with an admirable collective temperament, will start as favourite in the series-deciding fifth T20 International against South Africa in Bengaluru on Sunday. However, also in play will be a few grey clouds.
Weather Report: With monsoon season starting in India, the chances of rain with thunderstorms stand at 76 percent. The temperature will range between 20 and 26°C. The wind will be flowing from the west at 10-15 kmph.
Pitch Report: This should be a high-scoring fixture with dew influencing the second half. With chances of rain, toss becomes a crucial factor and whichever at this venue as the scales have often been tipped in the favour of the chasing side (5 wins in 8 matches).
India vs South Africa Probable XI’s:
India Probable XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan
South Africa Possible XI: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Dwaine Pretorius, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi
