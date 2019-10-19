India vs South Africa 3rd Test Live Streaming: When and where is the match?

India vs South Africa 3rd Test Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: After taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the ongoing three-match Test series against South Africa, the Virat Kohli-led unit would aim for a clean sweep when they take the pitch on Saturday. Leading his side from the front, the skipper completed his seventh double century in the longest format of the game, more than any other Indian, and anchored his side’s comprehensive win by an innings and 137 runs. Going into the game, India have very few holes to plug, be it their batting or bowling.

South Africa, on the other hand, would look for a consolation victory and open their account in the World Test Champions. South Africa batsmen showed some fight in Visakhapatnam but they let themselves down in Pune. Their batting woes are further compounded by the absence of opener Aiden Markram who has been ruled out of the third Test with an injury.

When will India vs South Africa 3rd Test be played?

The India vs South Africa 3rd Test will be played on October 19, 2019.

Where will India vs South Africa 3rd Test be played?

The India vs South Africa 3rd Test will be played at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.

What time will India vs South Africa 3rd Test start?

The India vs South Africa 3rd Test will start at 9.30 AM.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs South Africa 3rd Test?

The 3rd Test between India vs South Africa will broadcast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1HD.

Where can I live stream India vs South Africa 3rd Test?

The live streaming of India vs South Africa 3rd Test will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates and score of the match here at indianexpress.com.