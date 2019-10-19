India vs South Africa 3rd Test Live Score Online: Hosts aim for clean sweep

India vs South Africa (IND vs SA) 3rd Test Live Score Streaming Online: After taking a 2-0 lead in the ongoing Test series against South Africa, the Virat Kohli-led Indian unit would look to put up another dominating performance against the Proteas. Right from the start of the series, the hosts have outplayed South Africa in all the departments of the game and similar performance can be expected in the final encounter.
Despite having no chance of winning the series, South Africa still would look to pull up their socks going into the final fixture of their tour. The Proteas are yet to open their account in the World Test Championships, and a win here will leave them with 40 points.
Weather update
Ranchi weather is expected to be mostly cloudy throughout the day with thunderstorms in the latter half of the first and third session. This makes the toss all the more important.
Final Test
Hello and welcome to India vs South Africa 3rd Test live blog. Once again, the toss will play a crucial role as the captain winning the toss would like to bat first. Faf du Plessis may use someone else to make the call at the toss as he has not had much luck of late.