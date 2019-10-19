India vs South Africa 3rd Test Live Score Online: Hosts aim for clean sweep

India vs South Africa (IND vs SA) 3rd Test Live Score Streaming Online: After taking a 2-0 lead in the ongoing Test series against South Africa, the Virat Kohli-led Indian unit would look to put up another dominating performance against the Proteas. Right from the start of the series, the hosts have outplayed South Africa in all the departments of the game and similar performance can be expected in the final encounter.

Despite having no chance of winning the series, South Africa still would look to pull up their socks going into the final fixture of their tour. The Proteas are yet to open their account in the World Test Championships, and a win here will leave them with 40 points.