India vs South Africa 3rd Test Day 4 Live Score Updates: SA need 111 runs, IND 8 wickets to win series

India vs South Africa 3rd Test Live Score: With an easy target of 212 to chase, South Africa begin the fourth day at 101 for 2 after captain Dean Elgar and Keegan Petersen put on a 78-run stand. But Elgar was out with what proved to be the last ball of the day with a strangle down the leg side as he edged seamer Jasprit Bumrah to wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant. India were earlier furious when Elgar earned a reprieve from the ball-tracking technology when on 22. India batted first and made 223, South Africa replied with 210 and India made 198 in its second innings.
IND Playing XI: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav
SA Playing XI: Dean Elgar (c), Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Duanne Olivier, Lungi Ngidi
Eschewing a high-risk stroke because it was his undoing just two innings ago? Not in Rishabh Pant’s gospel of batting. Binning a high-risk, low-percentage stroke when his team is in strife? Not in Pant’s gospel of batting. Reviled and ridiculed back home he could be, his head on the chopping block it could be, but Pant remains true to his gospel of batting. In the second innings at the Wanderers less than a week ago, he attempted a hideous swipe over extra cover off Kagiso Rabada no less and was made to look foolish, as he only contrived to edge the ball to the wicket-keeper. It let the meme-wagon rolling and tongues wagging. So stinging has been the backlash of that shot—even projected as a metaphor of the maladies that afflict Team India and the IPL-groomed generation. All at once, he cut a comic, tragic and villainous figure in the country. None of these were to deter or distract Pant from banishing the stroke forever or shoveling it to the back-burner. (READ FULL STORY)
