India vs South Africa 3rd Test Day 4 Live Score Updates: SA need 111 runs, IND 8 wickets to win series

After DRS controversy angers Kohli and Co., India hit back to dismiss Dean Elgar in quest for history

Indian bowler Mohammed Shami in action during the third day of the third and final Test match between South Africa and India in Cape Town. (AP Photo)

A few resemblances are hard to ignore as this hard-fought Test series goes into its deciding day. Four years ago at Newlands, India were set a target of 208 by South Africa. Four years later at the same venue, India set a target of 212 for South Africa. The hosts had gone on to win that match by a comfortable margin of 72 runs. That may well have served as motivation for India at the start of the chase on Thursday, but as South Africa closed Day Three on 101/2, that kind of victory margin — if not perhaps the victory itself — is out of the question now. (READ FULL STORY)