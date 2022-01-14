India vs South Africa 3rd Test Day 4 Live Score Updates: SA need 111 runs, IND 8 wickets to win series

scorecardresearch
Friday, January 14, 2022
By: Sports Desk |
Updated: January 14, 2022 1:46:26 pm
India vs South Africa 3rd Test Live Score: With an easy target of 212 to chase, South Africa begin the fourth day at 101 for 2 after captain Dean Elgar and Keegan Petersen put on a 78-run stand. But Elgar was out with what proved to be the last ball of the day with a strangle down the leg side as he edged seamer Jasprit Bumrah to wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant. India were earlier furious when Elgar earned a reprieve from the ball-tracking technology when on 22. India batted first and made 223, South Africa replied with 210 and India made 198 in its second innings.

IND Playing XI: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav

SA Playing XI: Dean Elgar (c), Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Duanne Olivier, Lungi Ngidi

India vs South Africa 3rd Test, Day 4 Live Score Updates: India take on South Africa on the fourth day of the third and final Test in Cape Town with the series tied at 1-1

13:46 (IST)14 Jan 2022
Century-maker Rishabh Pant stays true to his natural game at Newlands

Eschewing a high-risk stroke because it was his undoing just two innings ago? Not in Rishabh Pant’s gospel of batting. Binning a high-risk, low-percentage stroke when his team is in strife? Not in Pant’s gospel of batting. Reviled and ridiculed back home he could be, his head on the chopping block it could be, but Pant remains true to his gospel of batting. In the second innings at the Wanderers less than a week ago, he attempted a hideous swipe over extra cover off Kagiso Rabada no less and was made to look foolish, as he only contrived to edge the ball to the wicket-keeper. It let the meme-wagon rolling and tongues wagging. So stinging has been the backlash of that shot—even projected as a metaphor of the maladies that afflict Team India and the IPL-groomed generation. All at once, he cut a comic, tragic and villainous figure in the country. None of these were to deter or distract Pant from banishing the stroke forever or shoveling it to the back-burner. (READ FULL STORY)

13:44 (IST)14 Jan 2022
Day 4

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the fourth day of the third and final Test between India and South Africa. The series is tied up at 1-1. The series is likely to end today itself with South Africa requiring 111 runs to win while India needing eight wickets. Stay tuned for live score and updates of the match right here.

After DRS controversy angers Kohli and Co., India hit back to dismiss Dean Elgar in quest for history

South Africa India Cricket Indian bowler Mohammed Shami in action during the third day of the third and final Test match between South Africa and India in Cape Town. (AP Photo)

A few resemblances are hard to ignore as this hard-fought Test series goes into its deciding day. Four years ago at Newlands, India were set a target of 208 by South Africa. Four years later at the same venue, India set a target of 212 for South Africa. The hosts had gone on to win that match by a comfortable margin of 72 runs. That may well have served as motivation for India at the start of the chase on Thursday, but as South Africa closed Day Three on 101/2, that kind of victory margin — if not perhaps the victory itself — is out of the question now. (READ FULL STORY)

