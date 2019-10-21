India vs South Africa 3rd Test, Day 3 Live Score Online: SA trail by 488 runs

India vs South Africa (IND vs SA) 3rd Test, Day 3 Live Score Streaming Online: South Africa will be out to bat on the third day with Zubayr Hamza and captain Faf du Plessis at JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi on Monday.
Mohammad Shami dismissed Dean Elgar off the second ball of the innings, while Umesh Yadav bagged the wicket of the other opener, Quinton de Kock. South Africa ended the day on 9/2 after five overs, with Zubayr Hamza and Faf du Plessis on the crease.
After Rohit Sharma scored his maiden double-century (212), India raced to a massive 497/9 in the third session of the second day of the third Test, where cameos from Ravindra Jadeja and Umesh Yadav inflicted pain on the South Africa bowlers. On the other hand, Ajinkya Rahane scored his first century (115) at home after three years and his third against South Africa.
Rahane gets overdue spotlight
In that game at North Sound, Rahane made 81 and 102. He scored 64 not out in the second innings of the second Test in Kingston. The century at North Sound was his first in Test cricket in two years. Now he has two hundreds in consecutive series, his 115 against South Africa on Sunday being the latest. | READ MORE |
Rohit's unchained melody
Statistics basically present some arid numbers. On Sunday at the JSCA Stadium, Rohit Sharma scored his maiden Test double hundred, thus becoming only the third Indian after Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag to do so in both Tests and ODIs. In the process, he also became the first Indian to notch up 500-plus runs in a Test series against South Africa. Numbers, though, are meant for artisans. Rohit’s batting is an artwork and its aesthetics far supersede dry numbers. | READ MORE |
Hello and welcome to the live commentary of India facing South Africa in the third Test of the Freedom Series. After India put a massive total of 497/9 in the first innings, it's time for South Africa to overturn the lead. Can they do it? Or will they fall again at the hands of Mohammad Shami and Umesh Yadav? To find out, stay tuned!