India vs South Africa 3rd Test, Day 3 Live Score Online: SA trail by 488 runs

India vs South Africa (IND vs SA) 3rd Test, Day 3 Live Score Streaming Online: South Africa will be out to bat on the third day with Zubayr Hamza and captain Faf du Plessis at JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi on Monday.

Mohammad Shami dismissed Dean Elgar off the second ball of the innings, while Umesh Yadav bagged the wicket of the other opener, Quinton de Kock. South Africa ended the day on 9/2 after five overs, with Zubayr Hamza and Faf du Plessis on the crease.

After Rohit Sharma scored his maiden double-century (212), India raced to a massive 497/9 in the third session of the second day of the third Test, where cameos from Ravindra Jadeja and Umesh Yadav inflicted pain on the South Africa bowlers. On the other hand, Ajinkya Rahane scored his first century (115) at home after three years and his third against South Africa.