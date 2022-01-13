India vs South Africa 3rd Test Day 3 Live Score Updates: Bad start for India, lose two wickets early

India vs South Africa 3rd Test Live Score: Captain Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara kickstart the proceedings on the third day with a lead of 70 runs after losing Mayank Agarwal (7) and KL Rahul (10) cheaply in the second innings. Jasprit Bumrah shut his critics with one of his best five-wicket hauls in the longest format. Bumrah (23.3-8-42-5) was at the heart of India’s swift and brutal counter-attack as he got his seventh five-wicket haul with fine complementary acts from Mohammed Shami (16-4-39-2) and Umesh Yadav (16-3-64-2) that helped them bundle out the Proteas for 210.
SA Playing XI: Dean Elgar (c), Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Duanne Olivier, Lungi Ngidi
IND Playing XI: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav
Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara kickstart Day 3 in Cape Town. India have a slight edge in the final Test with the series tied at 1-1. However, not the start India wanted. A superb one-handed catch from Petersen at leg-slip to send Pujara back to the pavilion. Ajinkya Rahane comes in place of Pujara. IND are 58/3 after 18 overs.
The second day of the third Test between India and South Africa has not been short of memorable moments thus far with a wicket falling in just the second ball of the day when Jasprit Bumrah snared Aiden Markram. Another bizarre incident that transpired was when a ball ricocheted off Cheteshwar Pujara and struck a helmet that was lying idle and South Africa was awarded 5 runs as a penalty. All of this happened after the catcher couldn’t hold onto a catch-off Temba Bavuma. According to ICC rules, the fielding team gets five penalty runs for such a ‘mistake.’ (READ FULL STORY)
Jasprit Bumrah and Marco Jansen have developed quite a rivalry on course of the Test series between India and South Africa. While Kagiso Rabada and Virat Kohli’s rivalry has been one of the main talking points of the series, Bumrah and Jansen’s tiff has been bubbling just under the surface, grabbing occasional headlines. (READ FULL STORY)
After Temba Bavuma notched his maiden Test hundred in Cape Town five years ago and became the first, and till now the only, black South African to score one, he told the press: “I believe I have planted a seed in younger guys. If they see me – someone from the same roots – coming up and doing it at international level, they will have the belief that they can too.” (READ FULL STORY)
It’s something that Mohammed Shami did as the ball got older, around the 40-50 over mark in the middle of the day, that sets him apart from other fast bowlers on the planet. It’s what enabled him to crack open the dogged South Africans who were batting with a plan, and allowed Jasprit Bumrah to have a go at the lower order. Before one analyses what Shami did, here is what the South Africans did, just to appreciate what Shami was up against. All the top-order South African batsmen stood on the off-stump guard, with barely any trigger movement. Be it Dean Elgar, Keegan Petersen or Temba Bavuma. (READ FULL STORY)
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the third day of the third Test between India and South Africa. India have a slight advantage going into the third day of the final Test of the series which is tied at 1-1. Skipper Virat Kohli (14 batting) and Cheteshwar Pujara (9 batting), with a cumulative experience of 194 Tests, have the responsibility of taking the team to a winning total. Stay tuned for live score and updates of the match here.