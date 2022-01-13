India vs South Africa 3rd Test Day 3 Live Score Updates: Bad start for India, lose two wickets early

Shami’s unique skills get India back in game

It’s something that Mohammed Shami did as the ball got older, around the 40-50 over mark in the middle of the day, that sets him apart from other fast bowlers on the planet. It’s what enabled him to crack open the dogged South Africans who were batting with a plan, and allowed Jasprit Bumrah to have a go at the lower order. Before one analyses what Shami did, here is what the South Africans did, just to appreciate what Shami was up against. All the top-order South African batsmen stood on the off-stump guard, with barely any trigger movement. Be it Dean Elgar, Keegan Petersen or Temba Bavuma. (READ FULL STORY)