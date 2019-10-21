India vs South Africa 3rd Test, Day 3: Kohli & Co. two wickets shy of history

Day 3 of the third Test between India and South Africa witnessed another one-sided contest as the Indian bowlers dominated over the Proteas batsmen and scalped 16 wickets in the day. After being bowled out for 162 in the first innings South Africa came out to bat again after Indian captain Virat Kohli enforced the follow-on.

However, there was no respite in the second innings for the visitors as Mohammed Shami (3/10) and Umesh Yadav (2/45) wreaked havoc straightaway with the new ball. When bad light stopped play SA were 132/8 in 46 overs (203 runs adrift of India’s first innings total of 497/9).

India’s pacers did the most damage, picking 10 out of the 16 wickets that fell. South Africa’s batsmen, on the other hand, just seem to have switched off and lacked application in the middle. Concussion substitute Theunis de Bruyn top-scored with an unbeaten 32 (42 balls).

India are only two wickets away from registering an emphatic win in Ranchi and complete their first-ever clean sweep in Test cricket over South Africa.

Earlier, South Africa resumed at 9/2 on the third day morning but had another poor start when Yadav had Faf du Plessis (1) caught behind to have the tourists reeling at 16/3.

But Zubayr Hamza (62) and Temba Bavuma (32) forged a 91-run partnership for the fourth wicket to rescue the top order.

Together they added 50 runs from 60 balls as SA pushed past 100 in the 25th over.

That this where the slide began again for South Africa as they lost three wickets for 12 runs in the space of five overs. Proteas added 120 runs for the loss of four wickets before lunch was taken.

With the starting to take some turn life became more difficult for the visitors.

SA 132/8 in the 2nd Innings at the end of Day 3. A brilliant bowling display from #TeamIndia. Join us for Day 4 tomorrow morning #INDvSA @Paytm pic.twitter.com/odI7NsmiL1 — BCCI (@BCCI) October 21, 2019

In their second innings, after tea, South Africa once again lost wickets in a hurry. Yadav trapped Heinrich Klassen (5) lbw to reduce the visitors to 36-5. Indian spinners then got into the act with light fading away. Debutant Shahbaz Nadeem ran out George Linde (27) to add to his brace from the first innings.

After being hit by Yadav prior to tea, Dean Elgar, who retired hurt on 16, didn’t come out to bat after the break and South Africa opted for Theunis de Bruyn as his concussion replacement. At stumps, de Bruyn was batting on 30 not out with Anrich Nortje 5 not out.