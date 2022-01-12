scorecardresearch
Wednesday, January 12, 2022
India vs South Africa 3rd Test Day 2 Live Score Updates: Indian bowlers to look for early wickets

January 12, 2022
India vs South Africa 3rd Test Day 2 Live Score: India skipper Virat Kohli was a picture of patience and perseverance in his well-crafted 79 but South Africa gained the upper hand by bowling out the visitors for an underwhelming 223 on day one of the series-deciding third and final Test at Cape Town on Tuesday.

Reaching 141 for four at tea, India looked good for a 250 plus first innings score before losing six wickets for 82 runs in the final session. Kohli (79 off 201 balls), back to lead the side after missing the second Test due to a back spasm, worked extremely hard for his first half-century of the series but eventually ran out of partners. At stumps, the hosts were 17 for one in eight overs with Aiden Markram (8) and night watchman Keshav Maharaj (6) in the middle.

India vs South Africa 3rd Test Day 2 Live Score Updates:

Marco Jansen had been the last man to dismiss Virat Kohli in Test cricket; the tall young South African pacer had got the Indian captain edging an attempted cover drive in the second innings at Centurion. It was also the 10th successive time Kohli had gone nicking to either wicketkeeper or first slip in overseas Tests.

Heading into the series decider in Cape Town, there was understandably speculation on whether Kohli should completely shun the drive, or at least stay away from it until he had worked himself back among runs (remember there was no pandemic the last time he made an international century in November 2019).

Kohli was on exactly zero at Newlands on Tuesday when he leaned into his favoured stroke and sent the ball all the way to the cover rope. The bowler: Marco Jansen. Having seen over the years how Kohli operates, there should be no surprise if he did this on purpose. Same shot, same bowler, vastly different result to Centurion. Even if he didn’t do it deliberately, the ‘I’ll do it my way’ message is hard to miss. Read More

Playing XI:

India: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(C), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav

South Africa: Dean Elgar(C), Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Kyle Verreynne(WK), Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Duanne Olivier, Lungi Ngidi

