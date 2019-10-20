India vs South Africa 3rd Test, Day 2 Live Cricket Score Online: Rohit, Rahane look to extend domination

Toggle Menu
India vs South Africa (IND vs SA) 3rd Test Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Despite early wickets, Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane's fourth-wicket partnership helped hosts dominate

India’s overnight score was 224 for three wickets

India vs South Africa (IND vs SA) 3rd Test, Day 2 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Rohit Sharma’s sixth Test hundred has helped India make a comeback in the Ranchi Test after losing three wickets in the first session. The fourth-wicket partnership between Rohit and Ajinkya Rahane has got the hosts’ tails up. Before bad light stopped play, Rahane was heading towards his 11th Test century. The day’s play was called off in the third session with India 224 for three wickets.

The second new ball will be due after 22 overs. South Africa will not have an advantage as the fast bowlers will have to bowl with the old ball in the first session. Spinners George Linde and Dane Piedt have not had an impact in the match so far. Piedt has been expensive as the right-arm off-spinner has leaked runs at more than seven runs per over.

Live Blog

Playing XIs

IND XI: Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shahbaz Nadeem, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami

SA XI: Dean Elgar, Quinton de Kock, Zubayr Hamza, Faf du Plessis (c), Temba Bavuma, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), George Linde, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi

