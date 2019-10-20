India vs South Africa 3rd Test, Day 2 Live Cricket Score Online: Rohit, Rahane look to extend domination

India vs South Africa (IND vs SA) 3rd Test, Day 2 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Rohit Sharma’s sixth Test hundred has helped India make a comeback in the Ranchi Test after losing three wickets in the first session. The fourth-wicket partnership between Rohit and Ajinkya Rahane has got the hosts’ tails up. Before bad light stopped play, Rahane was heading towards his 11th Test century. The day’s play was called off in the third session with India 224 for three wickets.

The second new ball will be due after 22 overs. South Africa will not have an advantage as the fast bowlers will have to bowl with the old ball in the first session. Spinners George Linde and Dane Piedt have not had an impact in the match so far. Piedt has been expensive as the right-arm off-spinner has leaked runs at more than seven runs per over.