India vs South Africa 3rd Test Live Streaming: When and where to watch?

Virat Kohli’s talismanic presence will be the shot in the arm that India would need in their bid to win the historic first-ever away Test series against South Africa but the hosts will also walk in with a spring in their step in the final Test starting on Tuesday.

Here is all you need to know before the 3rd Test begins:

Where will the 3rd Test between India vs South Africa be held?

The third Test between India vs South Africa will take place at the Newlands in Cape Town.

What time will the 3rd Test between India vs South Africa start?

The 3rd Test between India vs South Africa will start at 2 PM IST on January 11.

Where to watch the live coverage of the 3rd Test between India vs South Africa?

The third Test between India vs South Africa will be aired live on Star Sports Network and streamed online on Disney+ Hotstar mobile app.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), KL Rahul (vc), Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Ajinkya Rahane, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Jayant Yadav, Priyank Panchal, Umesh Yadav, Hanuma Vihari, Ishant Sharma.

South Africa: Dean Elgar (captain), Temba Bavuma (vice-captain), Kagiso Rabada, Sarel Erwee, Beuran Hendricks, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Glenton Stuurman, Prenelan Subrayen, Sisanda Magala, Ryan Rickelton, Duanne Olivier.