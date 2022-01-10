India vs South Africa 3rd Test Live Streaming: When and where to watch?

January 10, 2022 7:37:20 pm
Virat Kohli’s talismanic presence will be the shot in the arm that India would need in their bid to win the historic first-ever away Test series against South Africa but the hosts will also walk in with a spring in their step in the final Test starting on Tuesday.
Kohli missed the last Test in Johannesburg due to back spasms and if the training session at the Newlands was anything to go by, the skipper is not going to miss the series-finale for anything with the two teams locked at 1-1. The hosts will definitely fancy their chances after a fighting performance drew them level in the second Test.
Here is all you need to know before the 3rd Test begins:
Where will the 3rd Test between India vs South Africa be held?
The third Test between India vs South Africa will take place at the Newlands in Cape Town.
What time will the 3rd Test between India vs South Africa start?
The 3rd Test between India vs South Africa will start at 2 PM IST on January 11.
Where to watch the live coverage of the 3rd Test between India vs South Africa?
The third Test between India vs South Africa will be aired live on Star Sports Network and streamed online on Disney+ Hotstar mobile app.
Squads:
India: Virat Kohli (captain), KL Rahul (vc), Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Ajinkya Rahane, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Jayant Yadav, Priyank Panchal, Umesh Yadav, Hanuma Vihari, Ishant Sharma.
South Africa: Dean Elgar (captain), Temba Bavuma (vice-captain), Kagiso Rabada, Sarel Erwee, Beuran Hendricks, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Glenton Stuurman, Prenelan Subrayen, Sisanda Magala, Ryan Rickelton, Duanne Olivier.
