‘Batting let India down in Bengaluru’: Twitter reacts to South Africa’s nine-wicket win

South Africa won the third T20I by nine wickets against India, owing to a masterclass by their skipper Quinton de Kock. His innings helped the Proteas chase down a paltry target of 135 with ease at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.

India captain Virat Kohli’s decision to bat first boomeranged on his team the batting order crumbled down because of the Proteas bowling attack. Chasing the target, with the help of Reeza Hendricks and Temba Bavuma, de Kock levelled the series, hitting six fours and five sixes. Here are the best reactions of the match-

RESULT| SOUTH AFRICA WIN BY 9 WICKETS. A comprehensive nine-wicket win to level the series for South Africa. Quinton de Kock was dominant and classy, Beuran Hendricks fantastic with the ball. #INDvSA #ProteaFire pic.twitter.com/arwsvoD4t3 — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) September 22, 2019

Captain de Kock (79*) guides South Africa to a 9-wicket win. The series ends with a 1-1 reading #TeamIndia #INDvSA @Paytm pic.twitter.com/FvhZuGfnCU — BCCI (@BCCI) September 22, 2019

South Africa win by 9-wickets and level the T20I series! Captain Quinton de Kock led by example with 79* after his bowlers restricted India to 134.#INDvSA pic.twitter.com/6843LpOvg3 — ICC (@ICC) September 22, 2019

India have bowled way too short. And have been punished for it — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 22, 2019

Well done on the come back in the series #SouthAfrica will India persist with the same plan of playing longer batting up or change the plan going forward… whats your take guys?? #indvsa — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 22, 2019

South Africa were excellent tonight, dominated for a big win from a young inexperienced team. #SAvIND #proteas #happydays — Graeme Smith (@GraemeSmith49) September 22, 2019