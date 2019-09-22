Toggle Menu
‘Batting let India down in Bengaluru’: Twitter reacts to South Africa’s nine-wicket win

With the help of Reeza Hendricks and Temba Bavuma, South Africa captain Quinton de Kock chased down the target of 135 and levelled the series, hitting six fours and five sixes.

Rohit Sharma walks off. (Source: AP Photo)

South Africa won the third T20I by nine wickets against India, owing to a masterclass by their skipper Quinton de Kock. His innings helped the Proteas chase down a paltry target of 135 with ease at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.

India captain Virat Kohli’s decision to bat first boomeranged on his team the batting order crumbled down because of the Proteas bowling attack. Chasing the target, with the help of Reeza Hendricks and Temba Bavuma, de Kock levelled the series, hitting six fours and five sixes. Here are the best reactions of the match-

