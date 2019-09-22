South Africa crush India in 3rd T20I to draw series level

South Africa beat India in the 3rd T20I in Bangalore on Sunday by nine wickets and with 3.1 overs to spare. The series ends level, with both sides having won one match each. The first match of the series was washed out in Dharamshala.

Toss: India won the toss and chose to bat first.

First Innings: Shikhar Dhawan got the India innings off to a rollicking start, but the rest of the Indian batsmen wilted on Sunday. Dhawan’s 36 was the highest individual score from the India side, with only three others – Rishabh Pant (19), Hardik Pandya (14) and Ravindra Jadeja (19) – managing to get their scores into double digits. Kagiso Rabada (3/39) and Beuran Hendricks (2/14) were the pick of the bowlers for the visitors. Bjorn Fortuin (2/19), playing only his second match, turned the momentum of the India innings with two wickets in a single over, as India were left reeling 98/6 in the 15th over. India eventually posted 134 in their 20 overs.

Second Innings: South Africa romped home to the target, with new skipper Quinton de Kock smashing five sixes and six fours on way to a crushing victory. The captain shared a 76-run stand with opener Reeza Hendricks before Hardik Pandya got India a breakthrough – the only joy for India in the innings. South Africa’s domination of India continued even after this, as Temba Bavuma joined De Kock in the middle. South Africa overhauled the target in 16.5 overs.

Gamechanger: India’s collapse from 63/1 to 98/6 in the middle period of their innings and Quinton de Kock’s blitzkrieg in the second innings are the top contenders for where the game was won and lost.

Brief Scores: IND 134/9 (20) | SA 140/1 (16.5 overs)