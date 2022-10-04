India vs South Africa 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When and Where to watch IND vs SA 3rd T20I live?

IND vs SA 3rd T20I Live Streaming: With the three-match T20I series already in bag, India still face a tough bowling test in the third T20I against South Africa today. Virat Kohli and KL Rahul have been rested for the final T20I. Kohli will link up with the squad in Mumbai from where the team is scheduled to leave for Australia on October 6 for the T20 World Cup. It is expected that standby batter Shreyas Iyer will replace Kohli for the final game in the playing XI.

IND vs SA 3rd T20I Live Streaming details:

Where is the India vs South Africa (IND vs SA)3rd T20I taking place?

The India vs South Africa (IND vs SA)3rd T20I is taking place at the Holkar Stadium, Indore.

What time does the India vs South Africa (IND vs SA)3rd T20I begin?

The India vs South Africa (IND vs SA)3rd T20I will start at 7:00 PM IST on Tuesday, October 4, 2022.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs South Africa (IND vs SA)3rd T20I?

The India vs South Africa (IND vs SA)3rd T20I will broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

How can I watch the live streaming of the India vs South Africa (IND vs SA)3rd T20I?

The live streaming of the India vs South Africa (IND vs SA)3rd T20I will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

IND vs SA Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Umesh Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Shahbaz Ahmed and Mohammad Siraj

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Rilee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs.