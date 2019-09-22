India vs South Africa 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score Online: IND aim to clinch series in Bengaluru

Toggle Menu
India vs South Africa (IND vs SA) 3rd T20I Live Score Updates Online: India would look to carry their winning momentum to clinch the series against the Proteas.

India vs South Africa (IND vs SA) 3rd T20I Live Score Updates Online: India would hope to clinch the T20I series against South Africa, aiming for their second win at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday. After India’s seven-wicket victory in the second T20I, led by Virat Kohli’s unbeaten 72, the hosts would want to mark a comprehensive win over the Quinton de Kock-led side. India will continue their experiment with all-rounders at the cost of spinners like Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal, and from a batting point of view, an inconsistent Rishabh Pant will again remain in focus.

However, with weather disrupting the proceedings on previous occasions, all eyes are on the weather in Bengaluru, which doesn’t seem to have good. news in store. As per Accuweather, a downpour is expected on Sunday with overcast clouds mongering over the city throughout the day. With Temperatures around 27 degrees, and a high precipitation content in air, fast bowlers might play a crucial role. Catch Ind vs Sa live updates here.

Live Blog

India vs South Africa

India vs South Africa 3rd T20I Live: Team India players during net sessions. PTI

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Lokesh Rahul, Manish Pandey, Rahul Chahar, K Khaleel Ahmed

South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock(w/c), Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Junior Dala, Beuran Hendricks, George Linde

