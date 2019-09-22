India vs South Africa 3rd T20I Dream11 Team Prediction: India look to maintain clean slate before Tests

India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 3rd T20I Dream11 Team Prediction, Predicted Playing 11: After outplaying the visitors in every segment of the game, Team India would like to clinch their first home series when they take on South Africa in the third and final T20I in Bengaluru. The Proteas, on the other hand, would look to square things off, however looking at their performance in the previous encounter it seems like an uphill task.

Advertising

Despite displaying a positive approach in the previous encounter, the team management would still be worried about Rishabh Pant’s form. The young wicketkeeper-batsman, who is currently India’s no 1 choice in the absence of MS Dhoni, has been marred with criticism for his poor shot selection. However, with no other regular wicketkeeper in the squad apart from part-timer KL Rahul, it is obvious that Pant will be a part of the playing XI in the third and final encounter on Sunday.

IND vs SA Probable Playing XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar

South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock (C & WK), Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, David Miller, George Linde, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Beuran Hendricks, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje

Advertising

Dream XI based on the recent form: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

SQUADS:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey

South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock (C & WK), Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Beuran Hendricks, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje, Bjorn Fortuin, George Linde, Junior Dala