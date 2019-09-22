India vs South Africa 3rd T20I, Bengaluru Weather Forecast Today: Rain likely to hinder proceedings

India vs South Africa 3rd T20, Bengaluru Weather Forecast Today: After displaying an all-round show in Mohali, Team India would look to end the three-match T20I series on a winning note when they take on South Africa at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday. Leading the team skipper Virat Kohli scored an unbeaten 72, while Deepak Chahar was clinical with the new ball as the Men In Blue secured a seven-wicket win.

Advertising

With the first match getting washed out, India are currently leading the contest 1-0 and South Africa would like to settle scores in Bengaluru. However looking at their performance in the previous encounter, it seems like an uphill task. A lot will be expected from Quinton de Kock and David Miller to deliver with the bat, while a lot will be on Kagiso Rabada’s shoulders, who’ll be spearheading the South African attack.

However, with weather disrupting the proceedings on previous occasions, all eyes are on the weather in Bengaluru, which doesn’t seem good. As per Accuweather, a downpour is expected on Sunday with overcast clouds mongering over the city throughout the day.

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (captain), Rassie van der Dussen (vice-captain), Temba Bavuma, Junior Dala, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, George Linde

The match starts at 7:00 pm.