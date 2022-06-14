India vs South Africa (IND vs SA) 3rd T20 Match Live Streaming: When and where to watch?

Live Streaming of India Vs South Africa,3rd T20 Match: Tuesday will present India with the final chance to keep the five-T20I series against South Africa alive as the two teams take the field in Vizag. Having already lost in Delhi and Cuttack, the Rishabh Pant led side have a big task at hand to win the next three games in the absence of some big regulars in the squad.

India were on the receiving end of a record T20I chase at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in the first T20I as David Miller and Rassie van der Dussen took the visitors past the finish line in Delhi. On Sunday, defending a low total on a tricky wicket, India got off to a good start courtesy of a Bhuvneshwar Kumar new ball special but lost the track against a player of the match outing by Heinrich Klassen.

The Proteas are unbeaten against India in seven games this year across formats, having won two Tests, two T20Is and three ODIs.

Where will the 3rd T20I between India vs South Africa be held?

The third T20I between India vs South Africa will take place at the ACA VDCA Cricket Stadium in Vishakhapatnam.

What time will the India vs South Africa 2nd T20I start?

The third T20I between India vs South Africa will start at 7:00 pm IST on Tuesday, June 14.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs South Africa 3rd T20I?

The third T20I between India vs South Africa will be broadcast on Star Sports channels – Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch the live streaming of India vs South Africa 3rd T20I?

The live streaming of the 3rd T20I between India vs South Africa will be available on Hotstar.

Predicted Playing XI

India (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan/Arshdeep Singh

South Africa (Playing XI): Temba Bavuma(c), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Dwaine Pretorius, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

Squads

India: Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer,Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma(c), Reeza Hendricks, Dwaine Pretorius, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje, Tristan Stubbs, Lungi Ngidi, Marco Jansen, Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram