India vs South Africa 3rd ODI Live Updates: Rain likely to play spoilsport in New Delhi

IND vs SA 3rd ODI: Will the rain play spoilsport in Delhi match today?

The Shikhar Dhawan-led Team India is all set to meet South Africa in the ODI series decider at New Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday. Still, all eyes are on the Delhi weather as it continues to rain in several parts of the national capital. The possibility of a truncated match is also high.

Cloudy skies and rainfall persist in Delhi even on Tuesday after a rainy weekend for the city. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), rain is on the forecast for the day as well. Most parts of the city received light rainfall late at night and early on Tuesday morning. (Read More)