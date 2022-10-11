scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022
Live now

India vs South Africa 3rd ODI Live Updates: Rain likely to play spoilsport in New Delhi

India vs South Africa, 3rd ODI Match Live Scorecard: India to play South Africa in the series decider in Delhi.

By: Sports Desk
Updated: October 11, 2022 12:47:05 pm
India South Africa IND vs SA India vs South AfricaIND vs SA ODI Match Live Score and Updates: The Match will be played today in Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

India vs South Africa Live Scorecard, 3rd ODI: With rain threat looming large, it is highly unlikely that we will have a full match in the series decider at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday. after suffering a nine-run loss in the series opener at Lucknow, India bounced back to beat the Proteas by six-wicket to level the series. The decider of the three-match ODI series is in New Delhi.

Follow IND vs SA Live Score and Updates below

Live Blog

India vs South Africa Live Score and Updates: Follow IND vs SA live action from New Delhi

12:47 (IST)11 Oct 2022
IND vs SA Live: Weather forecast!

The weather forecast shows a temperature of 21-27 degrees with a 21-42% probability of thunderstorms and a potential cloud cover of 38%. According to weather.com, the humidity will be 86-91%. (Read More)

12:36 (IST)11 Oct 2022
IND vs SA Playing Xi tip-off!

India levelled the three-match ODI series with a dominant batting display in a tricky chase of 279 at Ranchi on Sunday. On Tuesday, India’s second-string side would be looking to seal the series at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Indian Express argues that India is likely to remain unchanged, while South Africa might make a few changes in their playing XI. Read More

12:29 (IST)11 Oct 2022
IND vs SA: Welcome!

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the third and final ODI between India and South Africa. The series decider will be played at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium in New Delhi. 

IND vs SA 3rd ODI: Will the rain play spoilsport in Delhi match today?

The Shikhar Dhawan-led Team India is all set to meet South Africa in the ODI series decider at New Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday. Still, all eyes are on the Delhi weather as it continues to rain in several parts of the national capital. The possibility of a truncated match is also high.

Cloudy skies and rainfall persist in Delhi even on Tuesday after a rainy weekend for the city. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), rain is on the forecast for the day as well. Most parts of the city received light rainfall late at night and early on Tuesday morning. (Read More)

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 11-10-2022 at 12:09:30 pm
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments