India vs South Africa 3rd ODI Live Updates: Rain likely to play spoilsport in New Delhi

India vs South Africa Live Scorecard, 3rd ODI: With rain threat looming large, it is highly unlikely that we will have a full match in the series decider at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday. after suffering a nine-run loss in the series opener at Lucknow, India bounced back to beat the Proteas by six-wicket to level the series. The decider of the three-match ODI series is in New Delhi.
The weather forecast shows a temperature of 21-27 degrees with a 21-42% probability of thunderstorms and a potential cloud cover of 38%. According to weather.com, the humidity will be 86-91%. (Read More)
India levelled the three-match ODI series with a dominant batting display in a tricky chase of 279 at Ranchi on Sunday. On Tuesday, India’s second-string side would be looking to seal the series at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Indian Express argues that India is likely to remain unchanged, while South Africa might make a few changes in their playing XI. Read More
