India vs South Africa 2nd Test, Pune Weather Forecast: Rain expected to play spoilsport

India vs South Africa 2nd Test, Pune Weather Forecast Today: Rain is expected to affect the 2nd Test between India and South Africa, which is scheduled to start at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Thursday. India have a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Pune has been under deluge for a while now, and though sunshine broke through couple of days ago, the rain came back in full fury on Wednesday, less than 24 hours before the scheduled start of the match. Thundershowers, accompanied by lightning, took the city by surprise on Wednesday evening, with many areas of the city losing electricity connection and there being reports of many trees which have been uprooted.

The forecast for the next few days also shows that rain could be expected to disrupt proceedings on those days as well.

There is one good news though. The outfield at the ground is sand-based and the local authorities claim that the game can be restarted in just 15-20 minutes after rain.