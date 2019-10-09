India vs South Africa 2nd Test Live Score Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs SA?

India vs South Africa 2nd Test Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: India will face South Africa for the second Test of the series after their resounding 203-run win in Visakhapatnam, hoping to wrap things up in Pune.

After Mohammed Shami’s lethal spell of fast bowling was beautifully complemented by Ravindra Jadeja’s guile in the second innings of the first Test to dismantle South Africa, the hosts would be looking to clinch the series in Pune. Virat Kohli would again likely bank on his openers, double centurion Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal for the runs, and ace spinner Ravichandran Ashwin for the wickets.

On the other hand, Faf du Plessis-led side would hope to level the scores after learning from their mistakes last week. The first Test victory consolidated India’s position in the ongoing World Test Championship, taking their lead with 160 points.

When will India vs South Africa 2nd Test be played?

The India vs South Africa 2nd Test will be played from October 10, 2019, Thursday to October 14, 2019, Monday.

Where will India vs South Africa 2nd Test be played?

The India vs South Africa 2nd Test will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

What time will India vs South Africa 2nd Test start?

The India vs South Africa 2nd Test will start at 9.30 AM.

How to watch India vs South Africa 2nd Test?

The India vs South Africa 2nd Test will be broadcasted on Star Sports 1 and 3.

Where can I live stream India vs South Africa 2nd Test?

The live streaming of India vs South Africa 2nd Test will be available on Hotstar. For live commentary and updates, you can follow them on indianexpress.com.