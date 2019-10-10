India vs South Africa 2nd Test Live Cricket Score Online: India win toss, opt to bat first

India vs South Africa (Ind vs SA) 2nd Test Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Improving on near perfection would be India’s aim while building on the small positives from a huge loss will be South Africa’s focus when the two mismatched sides clash in the second Test starting in Pune.
Virat Kohli’s men ticked almost all the boxes during their 203-run win in the opening encounter in Visakhapatnam and they would like to maintain the same intensity in their bid to seal the series in Pune itself. It is difficult to improve upon a perfect show but trust Kohli to find a new challenge for his team in his pursuit of excellence. It certainly won’t be a bad idea against an opposition that doesn’t have the wherewithal to pose consistent challenge over five days.
Anrich Nortje- The debutant
Anrich Nortje is making his debut for South Africa today. He is a 25-year-old bowler.
Rohit Sharma-Mayank Agarwal walking down
So India's newly formed opening pair, which is just one Test old, has walked down to the middle at Pune. Vernon Philander opens for Proteas.
Virat Kohli- The Most successful skipper
Most Tests as India captain:
60 MS Dhoni (27 wins)
50 V KOHLI (29)*
49 S Ganguly (21)
47 S Gavaskar (9)
47 M Azharuddin (14)
40 MAK Pataudi (9)
India win the toss, to bat first
Skipper Virat Kohli has won the toss here at Pune and he chose to bat first. India have made one change in the playing eleven. Umesh Yadav is in and Hanuma Vihari goes out for the second Test.
Significant day for Indian skipper Virat Kohli.
A significant day for Indian skipper Virat Kohli. It's his 50th Test as captain. Only Mahendra Singh Dhoni has captained India more. Kohli leaves behind Sourav Ganguly, who captained in 49 Tests.
Hello and Welcome
Hello and welcome to our live blog where you will get all live updates of the second India v South Africa Test at Pune. The first match was a great contest. If the second can be as good, we're in for a mouth-watering next few days of Test cricket.