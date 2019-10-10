India vs South Africa 2nd Test Live Cricket Score Online: India win toss, opt to bat first

India vs South Africa (Ind vs SA) 2nd Test Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Improving on near perfection would be India’s aim while building on the small positives from a huge loss will be South Africa’s focus when the two mismatched sides clash in the second Test starting in Pune.

Virat Kohli’s men ticked almost all the boxes during their 203-run win in the opening encounter in Visakhapatnam and they would like to maintain the same intensity in their bid to seal the series in Pune itself. It is difficult to improve upon a perfect show but trust Kohli to find a new challenge for his team in his pursuit of excellence. It certainly won’t be a bad idea against an opposition that doesn’t have the wherewithal to pose consistent challenge over five days.