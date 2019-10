India vs South Africa 2nd Test Dream11 Team Prediction: Playing 11, Captain and Vice-Captain Prediction for Ind vs SA

India vs South Africa, Ind vs SA 2nd Test Dream11 Team Prediction, Predicted Playing 11: India and South Africa recommence their battle in whites at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune as the 2nd Test starts on Thursday.

Advertising

The top performers for India in the 1st Test were Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami. For the South African team, their first innings total was built mainly on the centuries of Dean Elgar and Quinton de Kock.

Ind and SA Probably Playing XIs

India: Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami

South Africa: Aiden Markram, Dean Elgar, Theunis de Bruyn, Temba Bavuma, Faf du Plessis, Quinton de Kock, Senuran Muthusamy, Vernon Philander, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada

Advertising

Dream XI based on recent form: Rohit Sharma, Dean Elgar, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Quinton de Kock, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Shami

Squads

India: Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Ravindra Jadeja, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill

South Africa: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Theunis de Bruyn, Dane Piedt, Temba Bavuma, Faf du Plessis(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Senuran Muthusamy, Vernon Philander, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Heinrich Klaasen, Zubayr Hamza, Anrich Nortje