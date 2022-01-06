India vs South Africa 2nd Test, Day 4 Live Score Updates: Rain delays play

‘Keep your mouth shut’: Rishabh Pant’s retort to Rassie before falling to Rabada

The amalgamation of Rishabh Pant and the stump microphone is just a treat for the ears. In the second Test, Rishabh Pant was involved in an obnoxious exchange with South Africa’s Rassie van der Dussen that was caught by the stump microphone.

Rassie van der Dussen was fielding at the short leg when Pant came out in the middle. It looked like that the initial part of that conversation was related to the catch that Pant took to dismiss Rassie van der Dussen in the first innings. The South Africa batsman started teasing Pant. In light of that, Pant replied, “If you have half-knowledge, then keep your mouth shut”.