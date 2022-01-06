India vs South Africa 2nd Test, Day 4 Live Score Updates: Rain delays play

India vs South Africa 2nd Test Live Score: South Africa captain Dean Elgar resumes with Rassie van der Dussen to give his team a chance of victory over India as they chased a target of 240 to win the second Test at the Wanderers and level the three-match series. India was ultimately bowled out for 266, giving South Africa a sight at victory and a chance to send the series to a deciding Test in Cape Town next week. India scored 202 in their first innings to which South Africa replied with 229.
India Playing XI: KL Rahul (c), Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj
South Africa Playing XI: Dean Elgar (c), Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Kyle Verreynne (w), Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Duanne Olivier and Lungi Ngidi
We see a delayed start to the fourth day of the second Test between India and South Africa. Covers are on at Wanderers and it's drizzling. Play is delayed.
The amalgamation of Rishabh Pant and the stump microphone is just a treat for the ears. In the second Test, Rishabh Pant was involved in an obnoxious exchange with South Africa’s Rassie van der Dussen that was caught by the stump microphone.
Rassie van der Dussen was fielding at the short leg when Pant came out in the middle. It looked like that the initial part of that conversation was related to the catch that Pant took to dismiss Rassie van der Dussen in the first innings. The South Africa batsman started teasing Pant. In light of that, Pant replied, “If you have half-knowledge, then keep your mouth shut”.
The second session of the 2nd Test between India and South Africa at the Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg witnessed a tense moment on the field when Jasprit Bumrah and Marco Jansen exchanged heated words in a mid-pitch confrontation. As the Proteas duo of Rabada and Jansen tried to bounce the Indians out, the visitors fought back with the willow and did not mind sustaining a few blows. It all began in the 54th over of India’s second innings when Jansen began with a shortish delivery which struck Bumrah on the shoulder. A couple of balls later once again the left-arm seamer went short and struck Bumrah on the shoulder but the Indian pacer responded by dusting it off and showed no signs of pain. (READ FULL STORY)
On the edge of a precipice, Cheteshwar Pujara responded with a half-century, at times going at a 70-plus strike rate on a treacherous Wanderers pitch. After the third day’s play, the senior batsman upped the ante even further saying, “form is temporary, class is permanent”. (READ FULL STORY)
Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane are no strangers to hard times. Pujara has fought injuries, indifferent form, insecurities, question marks on intent and fitness and what not in his decade-long international career. Rahane has braved perception battles, an eternity on the waiting list for his Test debut and numerous instances of fickle form. At times, they have been together in the battle too, perhaps bound by the old-fashioned tenets of their batting, or just that they happen to be, for much of their career, the only Test specialist batsmen in the team. (READ FULL STORY)
Following Rishabh Pant's brain fade of a shot in Johannesburg, The Indian Express looks at some of the crucified shots from the past. (READ FULL STORY)
Has Rishabh Pant ever been successful with his down-the-track heaves to pacers in Tests? He has tried that shot many times in the past – in Australia, in England, in India – but has hardly connected. Usually, he misses. This time, he got the edge and shoved India into danger territory. If not for a spellbinding cameo from Shardul ‘Greenidge’ Thakur (he plays one-leg-up cuts like the former West Indian opener), and an outstanding performance from Hanuma Vihari, Pant’s shot could have cost India the game then and there. (READ FULL STORY)
