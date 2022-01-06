scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, January 06, 2022
Must Read
Live now

India vs South Africa 2nd Test, Day 4 Live Score Updates: Rain delays play

India vs South Africa 2nd Test Live Match Score, IND vs SA Cricket Match Live Scorecard: India take on South Africa on the fourth day of the second Test in Johannesburg

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: January 6, 2022 1:38:29 pm
IND vs SA Test Match Live Score, South Africa vs India Live Match ScorecardIndia vs South Africa Match Live Score

India vs South Africa 2nd Test Live Score: South Africa captain Dean Elgar resumes with Rassie van der Dussen to give his team a chance of victory over India as they chased a target of 240 to win the second Test at the Wanderers and level the three-match series. India was ultimately bowled out for 266, giving South Africa a sight at victory and a chance to send the series to a deciding Test in Cape Town next week. India scored 202 in their first innings to which South Africa replied with 229.

India Playing XI: KL Rahul (c), Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj

South Africa Playing XI: Dean Elgar (c), Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Kyle Verreynne (w), Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Duanne Olivier and Lungi Ngidi

Live Blog

India vs South Africa Live Score Updates: India take on South Africa on the fourth day of the second Test in Johannesburg

13:38 (IST)06 Jan 2022
Bad news

We see a delayed start to the fourth day of the second Test between India and South Africa. Covers are on at Wanderers and it's drizzling. Play is delayed.

13:32 (IST)06 Jan 2022
Favs to win?
13:30 (IST)06 Jan 2022
‘Keep your mouth shut’: Rishabh Pant’s retort to Rassie before falling to Rabada

The amalgamation of Rishabh Pant and the stump microphone is just a treat for the ears. In the second Test, Rishabh Pant was involved in an obnoxious exchange with South Africa’s Rassie van der Dussen that was caught by the stump microphone.

Rassie van der Dussen was fielding at the short leg when Pant came out in the middle. It looked like that the initial part of that conversation was related to the catch that Pant took to dismiss Rassie van der Dussen in the first innings. The South Africa batsman started teasing Pant. In light of that, Pant replied, “If you have half-knowledge, then keep your mouth shut”.

13:28 (IST)06 Jan 2022
Tempers flare as Jasprit Bumrah and Marco Jansen engage in heated war of words in mid-pitch confrontation

The second session of the 2nd Test between India and South Africa at the Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg witnessed a tense moment on the field when Jasprit Bumrah and Marco Jansen exchanged heated words in a mid-pitch confrontation. As the Proteas duo of Rabada and Jansen tried to bounce the Indians out, the visitors fought back with the willow and did not mind sustaining a few blows. It all began in the 54th over of India’s second innings when Jansen began with a shortish delivery which struck Bumrah on the shoulder. A couple of balls later once again the left-arm seamer went short and struck Bumrah on the shoulder but the Indian pacer responded by dusting it off and showed no signs of pain. (READ FULL STORY)

13:26 (IST)06 Jan 2022
After his bat does the talking, Pujara adds: ‘Form is temporary, class is permanent’

On the edge of a precipice, Cheteshwar Pujara responded with a half-century, at times going at a 70-plus strike rate on a treacherous Wanderers pitch. After the third day’s play, the senior batsman upped the ante even further saying, “form is temporary, class is permanent”. (READ FULL STORY)

13:25 (IST)06 Jan 2022
Old hands Rahane and Pujara throw quick punches at Bullring

Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane are no strangers to hard times. Pujara has fought injuries, indifferent form, insecurities, question marks on intent and fitness and what not in his decade-long international career. Rahane has braved perception battles, an eternity on the waiting list for his Test debut and numerous instances of fickle form. At times, they have been together in the battle too, perhaps bound by the old-fashioned tenets of their batting, or just that they happen to be, for much of their career, the only Test specialist batsmen in the team. (READ FULL STORY)

13:23 (IST)06 Jan 2022
Wrong shots, long regrets: Before Pant, there were Bradman, Gavaskar, Kapil, KP and Mongia

Following Rishabh Pant's brain fade of a shot in Johannesburg, The Indian Express looks at some of the crucified shots from the past. (READ FULL STORY)

13:22 (IST)06 Jan 2022
Why it’s time for Rishabh Pant to retire the down-the-track slog to fast bowlers

Has Rishabh Pant ever been successful with his down-the-track heaves to pacers in Tests? He has tried that shot many times in the past – in Australia, in England, in India – but has hardly connected. Usually, he misses. This time, he got the edge and shoved India into danger territory. If not for a spellbinding cameo from Shardul ‘Greenidge’ Thakur (he plays one-leg-up cuts like the former West Indian opener), and an outstanding performance from Hanuma Vihari, Pant’s shot could have cost India the game then and there. (READ FULL STORY)

13:21 (IST)06 Jan 2022
Day 4

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the fourth day of the second Test in Johannesburg. It's headed towards a thrilling finish. Stay tuned for all the live score and updates of the match right here. 

Dean Elgar battles bravely to give South Africa a fighting chance at Wanderers

South Africa's Dean Elgar receives medical attention after being hit by the ball. (AP Photo)

Dean Elgar was hit flush on the helmet grille by Jasprit Bumrah at Wanderers four years ago, prompting play to be called off early on the third day. Play eventually resumed on the fourth morning, after plenty of overnight intrigue over whether the pitch was dangerous enough for the match to be called off. The first ball from Bumrah flew over Elgar and the wicketkeeper, and the second delivery smacked into Elgar’s gloves. (READ FULL STORY)

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd