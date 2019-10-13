Toggle Menu
India vs South Africa 2nd Test, Day 4 Live Cricket Score Online: Will Virat Kohli enforce follow-on?https://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/india-vs-south-africa-2nd-test-day-4-live-cricket-score-online-6066606/

India vs South Africa 2nd Test, Day 4 Live Cricket Score Online: Will Virat Kohli enforce follow-on?

India vs South Africa (Ind vs SA) 2nd Test Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Virat Kohli is not expected to enforce the follow-on despite a massive lead of 326 runs

ind vs sa, ind vs sa live score, india vs south africa, ind vs sa 2019, ind vs sa 2nd Test, ind vs sa 2nd test live score, ind vs sa 2nd test live cricket score, india vs south africa live score, india vs south africa Test live score, live cricket streaming, live streaming, live cricket online, cricket score, live score, live cricket score, india vs south africa Test, star sports 2 live, hotstar live cricket, india vs south africa Test live score, india vs south africa live streaming, India vs south africa 2nd Test live streaming
All eyes on Virat Kohli as he makes the decision whether to enforce follow on or not 

India vs South Africa (IND vs SA) 2nd Test Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Keshav Maharaj and Vernon Philander’s record ninth-wicket partnership helped South Africa reduce the lead after the first innings. The visitors were bowled out for 275 and India took a massive lead of 326 runs, their second-highest against South Africa.

All eyes on Virat Kohli as he is yet to announce his decision whether to enforce the follow-on and try to bowl out South Africa again or he will bat for a session or more and set a huge target. Kohli has not always been keen to enforce the follow-on. However, with Indian bowlers rested, he may just opt otherwise as the Pune pitch is assisting the spinners.

Live Blog

India vs South Africa 2nd Test, Day 4 Live Updates:

Playing XIs:

IND: Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami

SA: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Theunis de Bruyn, Temba Bavuma, Faf du Plessis (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Senuran Muthusamy, Vernon Philander, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android