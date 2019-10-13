India vs South Africa 2nd Test, Day 4 Live Cricket Score Online: Will Virat Kohli enforce follow-on?

India vs South Africa (IND vs SA) 2nd Test Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Keshav Maharaj and Vernon Philander’s record ninth-wicket partnership helped South Africa reduce the lead after the first innings. The visitors were bowled out for 275 and India took a massive lead of 326 runs, their second-highest against South Africa.

All eyes on Virat Kohli as he is yet to announce his decision whether to enforce the follow-on and try to bowl out South Africa again or he will bat for a session or more and set a huge target. Kohli has not always been keen to enforce the follow-on. However, with Indian bowlers rested, he may just opt otherwise as the Pune pitch is assisting the spinners.