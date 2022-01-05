India vs South Africa 2nd Test, Day 3 Live Score Updates: IND 85/2, lead SA by 58 runs

India vs South Africa 2nd Test Live Score: India resume action on the third day of the second Test at 85 for 2 in their second innings after dismissing South Africa for 229 the previous day. Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane start at the crease on Wednesday, with India leading South Africa by 58 runs after KL Rahul (8) and Mayank Agarwal (23) were dismissed. India bowled out the hosts for 229 with Shardul Thakur picking up a maiden five-wicket haul. India had scored 202 in their first essay.
India Playing XI: KL Rahul (c), Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj
South Africa Playing XI: Dean Elgar (c), Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Kyle Verreynne (w), Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Duanne Olivier and Lungi Ngidi
South Africa skipper Dean Elgar and team manager Khomotso Masubelele met match officials during the lunch break on day two of the second Test to discuss a questionable caught behind dismissal of Rassie van der Dussen. ESPNcricinfo reported that Elgar and Masubelele wanted to discuss the dismissal with on field umpires Marais Erasmus and Allahudien Palekar, third umpire Adrian Holdstock and match referee Andy Pycroft. (READ FULL STORY)
Dhawal Kulkarni still remembers the advice Zaheer Khan had for a young Shardul Thakur. The former India left-arm pacer had told Thakur that if he had ambitions of playing at a higher level, he would have to reduce his weight and get fitter. The youngster took those words to heart. He was 83kg at that time, but had got 13kg lighter by the time he returned to the Mumbai dressing room a few months later, Kulkarni recalls. (READ FULL STORY)
“Many people have that lazy opinion about Shardul,” L Balaji, Shardul Thakur’s bowling coach at Chennai Super Kings, says when it’s put across that Thakur has a happy knack of taking a wicket. Lazy? “I also use it but what I am protesting against is the fact that sometimes people use it to suggest that he can get lucky with the wicket-taking balls. As if he hasn’t worked intelligently through a spell. As if he hasn’t bowled them deliberately. Let me tell you, he is a very intelligent bowler.”
That intelligence was seen in the seven-wicket haul in game-turning spells on day 2 at Johannesburg. (READ FULL STORY)
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the third day in Johannesburg as Team India resumes action against South Africa in the second Test. Stay tuned for live score and updates of the match right here.