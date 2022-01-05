scorecardresearch
Wednesday, January 05, 2022
India vs South Africa 2nd Test, Day 3 Live Score Updates: IND 85/2, lead SA by 58 runs

India vs South Africa 2nd Test Live Match Score, IND vs SA Cricket Match Live Scorecard: India resume action on the third day of the second Test after dismissing South Africa for 229 the previous day

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: January 5, 2022 1:17:16 pm
IND vs SA Test Match Live Score, South Africa vs India Live Match ScorecardIndia vs South Africa Match Live Score

India vs South Africa 2nd Test Live Score: India resume action on the third day of the second Test at 85 for 2 in their second innings after dismissing South Africa for 229 the previous day. Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane start at the crease on Wednesday, with India leading South Africa by 58 runs after KL Rahul (8) and Mayank Agarwal (23) were dismissed. India bowled out the hosts for 229 with Shardul Thakur picking up a maiden five-wicket haul. India had scored 202 in their first essay.

India Playing XI: KL Rahul (c), Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj

South Africa Playing XI: Dean Elgar (c), Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Kyle Verreynne (w), Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Duanne Olivier and Lungi Ngidi

Live Blog

India vs South Africa Live Score Updates: India resume action on the third day of the second Test after dismissing South Africa for 229 the previous day. India had scored 202 in their first innings.

13:17 (IST)05 Jan 2022
Dean Elgar, SA team manager meet match officials to discuss van der Dussen’s dismissal

South Africa skipper Dean Elgar and team manager Khomotso Masubelele met match officials during the lunch break on day two of the second Test to discuss a questionable caught behind dismissal of Rassie van der Dussen. ESPNcricinfo reported that Elgar and Masubelele wanted to discuss the dismissal with on field umpires Marais Erasmus and Allahudien Palekar, third umpire Adrian Holdstock and match referee Andy Pycroft. (READ FULL STORY)

13:13 (IST)05 Jan 2022
How chat with Zaheer Khan put Shardul Thakur on path to become Lord Thakur

Dhawal Kulkarni still remembers the advice Zaheer Khan had for a young Shardul Thakur. The former India left-arm pacer had told Thakur that if he had ambitions of playing at a higher level, he would have to reduce his weight and get fitter. The youngster took those words to heart. He was 83kg at that time, but had got 13kg lighter by the time he returned to the Mumbai dressing room a few months later, Kulkarni recalls. (READ FULL STORY)

13:03 (IST)05 Jan 2022
How does Shardul Thakur get his wickets? By outthinking the batsmen

“Many people have that lazy opinion about Shardul,” L Balaji, Shardul Thakur’s bowling coach at Chennai Super Kings, says when it’s put across that Thakur has a happy knack of taking a wicket. Lazy? “I also use it but what I am protesting against is the fact that sometimes people use it to suggest that he can get lucky with the wicket-taking balls. As if he hasn’t worked intelligently through a spell. As if he hasn’t bowled them deliberately. Let me tell you, he is a very intelligent bowler.”

That intelligence was seen in the seven-wicket haul in game-turning spells on day 2 at Johannesburg. (READ FULL STORY)

12:53 (IST)05 Jan 2022
Day 3

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the third day in Johannesburg as Team India resumes action against South Africa in the second Test. Stay tuned for live score and updates of the match right here. 

Deficit overcome, a lead building, India stay on track at Wanderers

South Africa's batsman Temba Bavuma, front, reacts after being dismissed India's bowler Shardul Thakur, during the second day of the 2nd Test Cricket match between South Africa and India at the Wanderers stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

The second ball of the second day of the Wanderers Test from Mohammed Shami leaped at Dean Elgar, who fended it safely to point. The last ball of the day from Keshav Maharaj spun and bounced at Cheteshwar Pujara, who edged it softly past slip for his seventh four and took India’s lead to 58 with eight wickets standing.

What ensued in between those two deliveries was not only utterly absorbing cricket, but also the build-up of several narratives that are hurtling towards one grand denouement at the Bullring. The headline story of the day was, of course, how Shardul Thakur transformed his golden arm into a goldmine extracting one precious wicket after another. Before Thakur ripped through the South African batting line-up, the morning had been about the craft and threat of Shami and Jasprit Bumrah pitted against the grit of Elgar and the elegant promise of Keegan Petersen. (READ FULL STORY)

