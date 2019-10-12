India vs South Africa 2nd Test, Day 3 Live Cricket Score Online: Will Proteas batsmen stage a comeback?

India vs South Africa (IND vs SA) 2nd Test Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: The first two days of Pune Test clearly belonged to India. Virat Kohli’s double century, Mayank Agarwal’s century and half-centuries from Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane and Ravindra Jadeja helped India post a daunting total of 601 for 5 in the first innings. Kohli declared the innings at the right time as India had an hour to bowl to exhausted South African players.

Umesh Yadav made an emphatic comeback removing both openers Aiden Markram and Dean Elgar with the new ball. First change bowler Mohammed Shami got the better of Temba Bavuma. At Day Two, Stumps, South Africa were struggling with 36 for 3 in 15 overs. Nightwatchman Anrich Nortje and Theunis de Bruyn will be walking out to bat on Day Three. South Africa will be hoping for an Elgar-like fightback from Theunis who has not been able to shine in the series so far.