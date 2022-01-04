India vs South Africa 2nd Test, Day 2 Live Score Updates

India vs South Africa 2nd Test Day 2 Live Score: Dean Elgar and Keegan Petersen, who were batting on 11 and 14, resume for South Africa on day two after India was all out for 202 on the opening day of the second Test against South Africa in Johannesburg. Stand-in skipper KL Rahul (50) was the top-scorer for the visitors while R Ashwin (46) played a crucial knock towards the end of the innings.
India Playing XI: KL Rahul (c), Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj
South Africa Playing XI: Dean Elgar (c), Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Kyle Verreynne (w), Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Duanne Olivier and Lungi Ngidi
A porous Indian middle-order became even weaker after back spasms ruled Virat Kohli out of the second Test. Even in the middle of an elongated fallow period, Kohli has been scoring 30s and 40s, and India missed their captain today.
In his absence, the onus fell on two senior batsmen, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane, to raise their game. Pujara is horribly out of form at the moment. Rahane, despite not scoring big in the first Test at Centurion, looked good and showed intent. Both came to this tour walking a tightrope and so far they have failed to live up to the pressure. (READ FULL STORY)
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the second Test between South Africa and India. Action resumes on Day 2 and we bring to you live score, updates and all the other highlights of the match right here.