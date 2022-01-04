scorecardresearch
Tuesday, January 04, 2022
India vs South Africa 2nd Test, Day 2 Live Score Updates

India vs South Africa 2nd Test Live Match Score, IND vs SA Cricket Match Live Scorecard: India and South Africa resume action on Day 2 of the second Test in Johannesburg

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: January 4, 2022 1:01:04 pm
IND vs SA Test Match Live Score, South Africa vs India Live Match ScorecardIndia vs South Africa Match Live Score

India vs South Africa 2nd Test Day 2 Live Score: Dean Elgar and Keegan Petersen, who were batting on 11 and 14, resume for South Africa on day two after India was all out for 202 on the opening day of the second Test against South Africa in Johannesburg. Stand-in skipper KL Rahul (50) was the top-scorer for the visitors while R Ashwin (46) played a crucial knock towards the end of the innings.

India Playing XI: KL Rahul (c), Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj

South Africa Playing XI: Dean Elgar (c), Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Kyle Verreynne (w), Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Duanne Olivier and Lungi Ngidi

Live Blog

India vs South Africa Live Score Updates: India and South Africa resume action on Day 2 of the second Test in Johannesburg after the visitors put up 202 on the opening day

13:01 (IST)04 Jan 2022
Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane can’t seem to turn a corner as batting woes continue

A porous Indian middle-order became even weaker after back spasms ruled Virat Kohli out of the second Test. Even in the middle of an elongated fallow period, Kohli has been scoring 30s and 40s, and India missed their captain today.

In his absence, the onus fell on two senior batsmen, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane, to raise their game. Pujara is horribly out of form at the moment. Rahane, despite not scoring big in the first Test at Centurion, looked good and showed intent. Both came to this tour walking a tightrope and so far they have failed to live up to the pressure. (READ FULL STORY)

12:57 (IST)04 Jan 2022
SA v IND, Johannesburg, Day 2

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the second Test between South Africa and India. Action resumes on Day 2 and we bring to you live score, updates and all the other highlights of the match right here. 

India's batsman Mohammed Shami, middle, successfully appeals for the dismissal of South Africa's Aiden Markram, during the first day of the 2nd Test Cricket match between South Africa and India at the Wanderers stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

The first nine overs of the Wanderers Test suggested a near-repeat of the first hour of the Centurion Test. South Africa had squandered the new ball on Boxing Day, bowling too wide and serving up too many boundary balls to build any sort of pressure with the new Kookaburra. India’s openers KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal had gone on to add 117, and the match was to slip away from South Africa right there.

But in sharp contrast, at the end of the day in Johannesburg, hosts were the happier lot after dismissing India for 202 and reaching 35/1. Had it not been for a resolute half-century by KL Rahul, leading India in the absence of Virat Kohli who is nursing an upper back spasm and a valuable cameo from Ravichandran Ashwin, the tourists would have struggled to cross 150. (READ FULL REPORT)

