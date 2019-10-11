Toggle Menu
India vs South Africa 2nd Test, Day 2 Live Cricket Score Online: Virat Kohli & Co. look to post in excess of 500

India vs South Africa 2nd Test, Day 2 Live Cricket Score Online: Virat Kohli & Co. look to post in excess of 500

India vs South Africa (IND vs SA) 2nd Test Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Faf du Plessis will be hoping for early wickets with the second new ball

Virat Kohli’s overnight score was 63

India vs South Africa (IND vs SA) 2nd Test Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: India are dominating the second Test with 273 for 3 on Day One. South Africa will be looking for early wickets with the second new ball on Day Two whereas Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane will aim at a score in excess of 500 in the first innings. Kohli is in fine form with his first half-century in this Test series. He is accompanied by Rahane who is yet to shine in the Test series.

Faf du Plessis’ move to play an extra seamer did not work his favour. Anrich Nortje remained wicketless on the opening day of the Test with 60 runs from 13 overs. Mayank Agarwal scored his second century on the trot whereas Cheteshwar Pujara provided him support after a beauty of a delivery from Kagiso Rabada got rid of in-form batsman Rohit Sharma. Rabada was the only successful bowler on Day Two with three wickets to his name.

India vs South Africa 2nd Test, Day 2 Live Updates:

Playing XIs:

IND: Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami

SA: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Theunis de Bruyn, Temba Bavuma, Faf du Plessis (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Senuran Muthusamy, Vernon Philander, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

