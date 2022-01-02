India vs South Africa 2nd Test Live Streaming: When and where to watch?

Virat Kohli (Left) and Dean Elgar (Right) with the trophy. (BCCI/Twitter)

India’s formidably consistent match-winners have a date with history in the New Year when they take on an out-of-sorts South Africa in the second Test from Monday in pursuit of a coveted first-ever series win in the ‘Rainbow Nation’.

If the ‘Boxing Day Test’ was used to breach the Proteas’ fortress at the Centurion, the New Year’s game will be all about stoutly defending the ‘Bull Ring’ bastion which has been a ‘home’ away from home for the Indian team.

Also, it was right here in 2018 when the foundation of one of India’s greatest Test teams was laid with a solid win on a track that bordered on under-prepared and perhaps gave this unit self belief to take on the world. They have been doing that for nearly four years now and are in no mood to stop.

Here is all you need to know before the 2nd Test begins:

Where will the 2nd Test between India vs South Africa be held?

The second Test between India vs South Africa will take place at the The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg.

What time will the 2nd Test between India vs South Africa start?

The 2nd Test between India vs South Africa will start at 1:30 PM IST on January 3.

Where to watch the live coverage of the 2nd Test between India vs South Africa?

The second Test between India vs South Africa will be aired live on Star Sports Network and streamed online on Disney+ Hotstar mobile app.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), KL Rahul (vc), Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Ajinkya Rahane, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Jayant Yadav, Priyank Panchal, Umesh Yadav, Hanuma Vihari, Ishant Sharma.

South Africa: Dean Elgar (captain), Temba Bavuma (vice-captain), Kagiso Rabada, Sarel Erwee, Beuran Hendricks, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Glenton Stuurman, Prenelan Subrayen, Sisanda Magala, Ryan Rickelton, Duanne Olivier.